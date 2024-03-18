Socialist justice: Video shows trash piling up, prostitutes lining streets of AOC’s district

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2024

Residents of a Queens neighborhood in New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s congressional district liken it to living in a “Third World” country. AOC is a member of Democratic Socialists of America.

Fox News reported that it obtained video by Queens resident Ramses Frias — a former Democrat who is running for the Assembly District 39 seat as a Republican — which shows portions of the neighborhoods of Corona, Jackson Heights, and Elmhurst overflowing with trash, makeshift flea markets, and prostitutes openly soliciting sex.

The neighborhood’s downward spiral is attributed in large part to illegal immigrants.

“I have lived here my whole life, I’ve seen the changes go from good, too bad to worse, and it’s at that peak of worse right now, and I don’t want it to go past that,” Frias said, according to Fox News.

On prostitution, Frias said: “They do whatever they please, they are open about it and not discreet. They line up all along 90th Street in front of a pizzeria, a 99-cent store and just try to pull men. You’ll see multiple women in scantily clad clothing.”

In January, the New York Police Department raided six establishments allegedly engaged in prostitution.

“Among these legal businesses, you have these single beds — it is clear what is taking place there and this is really bringing down the quality of life of this community and anyone who says this is a victimless crime, just really needs to see the inhumane conditions,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “Sex trafficking is real … and we’re not going to sit idly by and pretend that it’s not happening.”

Frias said he was concerned over the impact unauthorized vendors have on local businesses. The vendors often set up their stalls directly outside established stores, without paying taxes or facing any legal consequences, hence affecting the trade of tax-paying, brick-and-mortar establishments, he said.

“Basically, you just see clothes thrown across the floor … the items are stolen from donation bins or stolen from stores, and they just set up shop outside brick-and-mortar businesses. They take away trade from these businesses and don’t pay taxes,” Frias said. “There are no repercussions; they get a free pass.”

Only licensed vendors are permitted to sell food or goods in public spaces in New York — and prostitution is illegal in the Empire State.

Check out my interview in this article. AOC district neighborhood labeled ‘Third World’ as migrants clog streets and prostitutes overrun every block https://t.co/7JKSGJjg4b #FoxNews — Ramses Frias (@ramses4qns) March 16, 2024

Your Choice