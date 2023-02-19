Sobering video imagery from Pyongyang; Saturday’s test followed by joint U.S.-Japan-South Korea exercises

Special to WorldTribune, February 19, 2023

The South Korean news video below features footage from North Korea’s state news agencies of the Feb. 8 massive military parade and testing. Pyongyang used the occasion to flaunt its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which poses more of a direct threat to the United States than to the South.

The parade was followed by a test on Feb. 18 of North Korea’s Hwasong-15 ICBM which landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The United States on Sunday responded with a joint show of force with South Korea and Japan. South Korean fighter jets escorted U.S. B-1B bombers in the joint air exercise in South Korea’s air defense identification zone. American bombers and Japan fighter jets took part in a separate exercise, Kyodo reported.