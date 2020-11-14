Sidney Powell cites substantial ‘evidence’ on Dominion Voting, Venezuela ties

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2020

Sidney Powell, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said in a Friday interview that Dominion Voting Systems has links to Venezuela, Cuba and China.

Powell said in an interview with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business that evidence of election fraud involving Dominion Voting Systems is substantial.

“I can hardly wait to put forward all the evidence we’ve collected on Dominion,” Powell said. “Starting with the fact it was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez and then shipped internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries including this one. It was funded by money from Venezuela and Cuba and China has a role in it also. So if you want to talk about foreign election interference, we certainly have it now.”

Fox Business host Maria Baritromo said in a Friday post on Parler: “Massive national security issues. Massive. I’m told Dirty Venezuelan & Cuba money behind dominion. The software also has components from china. This is about to explode.”

Dominion CEO John Poulos has admitted that Dominion systems have Chinese-made components.

Meanwhile, a report by the New York Post noted that a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official who the White House has called to be fired has links to Dominion.

DHS election cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs hosted an election night gathering at a northern Virginia office building that was attended by two staffers of Dominion Voting Systems, the Post reported, citing a document it had reviewed.

DHS acting Secretary Chad Wolf is defying Trump’s order to fire Krebs.

Krebs, a former Microsoft executive, has since 2017 led DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Powell tweeted on Friday: #Krebs should have been fired ages ago? What benefits did he or his family get from #DominionVotingSystems”.

Dominion has ties via Smartmatic to the socialist regime of Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, which goes back to the disputed 2004 election in that country.

In 2004, Smartmatic, which specializes in building and implementing electronic voting systems, bought Bizta, in which both Smartmatic and the Venezuelan government had large stakes.

The Miami Herald revealed that the Venezuelan government owned 28 percent of Bizta, which was operated by two of the same people who own Smartmatic.

“Bizta and Smartmatic had partnered with Venezuelan telephone giant CANTV to win a $91 million contract to supply electronic voting machines for Venezuelan elections, including the controversial 2004 referendum Chavez won,” the report said.

In 2005, Smartmatic purchased Sequoia Voting Systems, one of the leading U.S. companies in automated voting products.

The New York Times reported in October 2006 that the U.S. government was investigating Smartmatic’s ties to the Chavez regime.

Sequoia provided technical assistance in the 2006 elections held in Chicago and Cook County by sending a number of Venezuelan nationals to support the machines manufactured by Sequoia, the local ABC News affiliate reported.

The Chicago Tribune reported: “Meanwhile, a Carnegie Mellon University computer science professor recently concluded after two days of testing that vote totals on a Sequoia model, different from those used here, could be manipulated. That prompted Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County to scrap plans to buy the machines.”

Sequoia Voting Systems was purchased by Dominion Voting Systems on June 4, 2010.

Dominion entered into a 2009 contract with Smartmatic and provided Smartmatic with the PCOS machines (optical scanners) that were used in the 2010 Philippine election, the biggest automated election run by a private company.

Litigation over Smartmatic “glitches” alleges they impacted the 2010 and 2013 mid-term elections in the Philippines, raising questions of cheating and fraud, the Washington Examiner reported on Nov. 9. An independent review of the source codes used in the machines found multiple problems, which concluded, “The software inventory provided by Smartmatic is inadequate, … which brings into question the software credibility,” ABS-CBN reported.

Smartmatic’s chairman is a member of the British House of Lords, Mark Malloch Brown, a former vice-chairman of George Soros’s Investment Funds, former vice-president at the World Bank, lead international partner at Sawyer Miller, a political consulting firm, and former vice-chair of the World Economic Forum who “remains deeply involved in international affairs.” The company’s reported globalist ties have caused members of the media and government officials to raise questions about its involvement in the U.S. electoral process.

Powell said her team was also looking into governors and secretaries of state in the U.S. who “actually bought into the Dominion system. Hunter Biden-type graft to line their own pockets by getting a voting machine in that would either make sure their election was successful or they got money for their family from it.”

In Texas, Dominion Voting Systems was rejected three times by experts from the Texas secretary of state and attorney general’s office.

Trump has openly criticized Dominion as he attempts to challenge voting results across the country, alleging widespread voter fraud and tweeting about the company Friday afternoon: “Now it is learned that the horrendous Dominion Voting System was used in Arizona (and big in Nevada),” Trump tweeted. “No wonder the result was a very close loss!”

Powell went on to say:

“Altering a vote or changing a ballot is a federal felony. People need to come forward now and get on the right side of this issue and report the fraud they know existed in Dominion Voting Systems because that’s what it was created to do. It was its sole original purpose and has been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom.

“President Trump won this election in a landslide. It’s going to be irrefutable. We’ve got statistical evidence that shows hundreds of thousands of votes being just put in and replicated.”

