Should Gen. Milley be court-martialed? Witnesses willing to testify; Left rallies to his defense

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2021

Should the Washington press corps and the world at large believe anything written by “Mortuary Bob” Woodward? He specializes, as the late Washington Times editor Wes Pruden once put it, in interviews with the “quick and the dead.”

But in his latest book “Peril”, if it is to be believed, the aging Woodward with co-author Robert Costa may have the biggest exclusive in his long and storied, if checkered career.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, secretly pledged to inform communist China ahead of any potential U.S. military action under President Donald Trump, the book reveals.

Given the fact that tensions in the nation were high in the closing days of the administration following an election in which foreign interference by China had occurred according to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Milley’s words and actions take on added significance. According to the book Milley also provided assurances to top Democrat Party leaders, notably Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

As the Left rallies around Milley, Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec reported, citing a White House official, that “several Pentagon officers present in Milley’s secret meeting are willing to testify against him under oath.”

Trump, in a statement released on Tuesday, said he “never even thought” of taking military action against China and that China was well aware of this fact.

Trump said that if the reporting in the book is true Milley should be tried for “treason”:

If the story of “Dumbass” General Mark Milley, the same failed leader who engineered the worst withdrawal from a country, Afghanistan, in U.S. history, leaving behind many dead and wounded soldiers, many American citizens, and $85 Billion worth of the newest and most sophisticated Military equipment in the world, and our Country’s reputation, is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification “of an attack.” Can’t do that! The good news is that the story is Fake News concocted by a weak and ineffective General together with two authors who I refused to give an interview to because they write fiction, not fact. Actions should be taken immediately against Milley, and better generals in our Military, of which we have many, should get involved so that another Afghanistan disaster never happens again. Remember, I was the one who took out 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. Milley said it couldn’t be done! For the record, I never even thought of attacking China—and China knows that. The people that fabricated the story are sick and demented, and the people who print it are just as bad. In fact, I’m the only President in decades who didn’t get the U.S. into a war—a well known fact that is seldom reported.

Democrats reacted to the reporting in the book by taking shots at Trump and defending Milley as a “hero”. Such responses, according to Tucker Carlson on Sept. 14, confirm that the American republic is finished and that we now live under “authoritarianism”.

“The fate of the world should not depend on a single general, in this case Mark Milley, trying to stop a President who is unstable,” New Jersey Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted.

Lieu made no mention of a president the whole world knows is sidelined with dementia. Nor did he point out that the entire Washington establishment including the intelligence agencies and the press corps had been continuously “trying to stop” Donald Trump since before his 2016 election.

Lieu, incidentally, has introduced legislation with Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Ed Markey to require a president to seek congressional approval before any nuclear strike.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that Milley needs to be interviewed and face consequences if it is confirmed that he spoke with Chinese officials out of concern that Trump would cause conflict with the communist nation.

“It should be investigated immediately, today, he should be questioned under oath, if not with a polygraph test, on whether it happened,” Paul told Fox News. “If it happened, he should be immediately relieved of his duties and court-martialed. You have to find out if it’s true. This is innuendo and rumor and propaganda perhaps. But, if it is true he absolutely immediately needs to be removed.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that Congress will “ensure” that Milley addresses the report that he made two phone calls to Chinese officials in fear that Trump would order an attack on the country.

“This book raises some serious concerns and I would say some of the allegations seem somewhat farfetched to me,” Cotton said. “But General Milley and [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin are going to be testifying in front of Congress in just a few days and we’ll address these concerns. We don’t want to jump to conclusions yet, but we’ll certainly vet them and see exactly what happened.”

Cotton added that “the idea that an American military general is going to warn an adversary that an attack is coming, as you say, when Donald Trump was never even thinking about a military attack against China? The whole thing is pretty far-fetched. I will say this though, that book also reports what’s been widely reported, what we’ve heard in Congress over the last few days in testimony from intelligence officers and senior military officers, that Joe Biden disregarded the military advice he received earlier this year about what would happen if he went forward with his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

Treason against the United States, as outlined in the Constitution, “shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.”

Anyone found guilty of treason “shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States,” according to U.S. code.

