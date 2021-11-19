Shocker: Republican elected mayor in Columbia, SC; Biden carried city by 40 points

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2021

For the first time in more than 30 years, a Republican has won the mayoral race in the Democrat stronghold of Columbia, South Carolina.

GOP candidate Daniel Rickenmann prevailed on Tuesday over Democrat Tameika Isaac Devine, 52 to 48 percent.

Devine had received the endorsement of former President Barack Obama and longtime South Carolina Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn. Obama had issued an audio message in support of Devine.

Rickenmann also pulled out a victory in a city Joe Biden reportedly carried by 40 points in the 2020 presidential election.

Obama carried the city’s county by 29 points in 2008 and 33 points in 2012.

“At the end of the day, it came down to a battle,” Rickenmann said. “There were a lot of outside folks involved. At end of the day, Columbia chose and we both respect the voters.”

Rickenmann, a businessman who has owned several restaurants, said during his campaign that Columbia needed to work harder to be business friendly.

Columbia, SC has been led by Dem mayors for 30 years. @JoeBiden won this city by 30 points in 2020 and @BarackObama campaigned for the Democrat. But last night, Republican @Rickenmann had a big win. The red wave is coming! https://t.co/F2r11Ky34v — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 17, 2021

