Shocked by speaker’s Bible-based childhood? What about 8-year-old Obama and his drag queen nanny?

New House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) Christian upbringing has made him a theocrat bent on throwing American culture back 250 years, big-box media organs breathlessly inform us.

Why is this same yardstick not applied to Barack Obama and his radical transformation of this nation’s cultural and sexual mores?

Did you know that when he was a child, Obama was cared for by a transgender nanny who later became a sex worker? This is the same man who is considered a political trailblazer for a previously fringe movement that has now taken full bloom in the excruciatingly grisly form of child mutilation by credentialed and respected medical establishments. It would seem to be worth noting, then, no?

Confirmation of Obama’s homosexual inclinations, at the least, came in August with the revelation that the 21-year-old future president wrote to an ex-girlfriend in 1982 that “I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

This made for salacious copy for a few days, before the 24-hour news cycle moved on to whatever prurient topic of immediate interest next came down the pipeline. No serious examination of how Obama’s highly unusual (especially for its time) formative years may have influenced his radical sexual policies in the White House was or ever will be found within the dominant controlled media nexus.

But if one is to glue various pieces together, a picture emerges of a boy exposed to deeply inappropriate adult sexuality at a young age.

A 2012 Associated Press feature article on Obama’s childhood nanny has largely slipped from public memory. And yet it opens a disturbing window on the unsavory environment he was reared in:

Once, long ago, Evie looked after “Barry” Obama, the kid who would grow up to become the world’s most powerful man. Now, his transgender former nanny has given up her tight, flowery dresses, her brocade vest and her bras, and is living in fear on Indonesia’s streets.

Evie, who was born a man but believes she is really a woman, has endured a lifetime of taunts and beatings because of her identity.

AP, which inaccurately reports that Evie is a “she” throughout, relates that he was an extremely effeminate male his entire life:

As a child, Evie was often beaten by a father who couldn’t stand having such a “sissy” for a son.

“He wanted me to act like a boy, even though I didn’t feel it in my soul,” she says.

A love of cooking brought him into the orbit of Obama’s mother. Soon he was looking after young Barry:

And so it was, at a cocktail party in 1969, that she met Ann Dunham, Barack Obama’s mother, who had arrived in the country two years earlier after marrying her second husband, Indonesian Lolo Soetoro.

Dunham was so impressed by Evie’s beef steak and fried rice that she offered her a job in the family home. It didn’t take long before Evie also was 8-year-old Barry’s caretaker, playing with him and bringing him to and from school.

Young and impressionable Barry was thus exposed to behavior completely unfamiliar to 99 percent of all Americans back in the United States at the time:

Neighbors recalled that they often saw Evie leave the house in the evening fully made up and dressed in drag. But she says it’s doubtful Barry ever knew.

“He was so young,” says Evie. “And I never let him see me wearing women’s clothes. But he did see me trying on his mother’s lipstick, sometimes. That used to really crack him up.”

As the years passed and Barry and his mother left Indonesia, his former caretaker became a prostitute:

When the family left in the early 1970s, things started going downhill. She moved in with a boyfriend. That relationship ended three years later, and she became a sex worker.

The article ends on a defiant tone, with the now-struggling gender-confused man exclaiming:

“Now when people call me scum,” she says, “I can just say: ‘But I was the nanny for the President of the United States!’ ”

Indeed he was. And if a Bible-based Protestant upbringing can be said to have strongly affected Mike Johnson and the policy positions he holds today, what are we to make of Barry Obama’s regular in-home exposure to a cross-dressing future hooker at the tender age of 8?

Is it just coincidence that Obama grew up to have homosexual “fantasies,” at the least?

That is a matter of speculation. What is not in question is that Obama has been perhaps the prime mover on the political level for a warped and exotic transgender agenda that few Americans cared about at all before he entered the White House in January 2009.

Obama steadfastly emphasized his strong support for this fringe agenda while first running for president in 2008, authoring an open letter on his campaign website vowing that he would use the “bully pulpit” of the presidency to push the homosexual cause.

Whereas Biden administration Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine is often portrayed as a trailblazer by a complicit corporate media, in fact it was Obama who anointed the first openly transgender appointed federal official. ABC News cautiously reported in January 2010:

For Amanda Simpson, believed to be America’s first openly transgender presidential appointee, the job she starts Tuesday in the U.S. Commerce Department is an honor and the culmination of a career dedicated to understanding military technology.

Simpson has been named senior technical adviser in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, a job in which she will monitor the exports of U.S. weapons technology.

ABC attempted to paint Simpson as a reluctant icon who just wanted to be regarded as a capable hire. The truth is he was a committed radical. Arizona’s East Valley Times wrote of the Copper State resident:

Originally from Chicago, she was the oldest of four boys in a Jewish family. As a boy, and then a man, who yearned to be a female, Mitch frequently donned dresses and wigs, and endured cruelty.

Simpson has spent thousands on surgeries to help her body look more female. She’s had her Adam’s apple removed, breasts added, forehead ground down and genital surgery.

Mitch was part of several transgender and homosexual activist organizations, the paper related:

While living in Tucson, Simpson served on the board of Wingspan, the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance and the Arizona Human Rights Fund, now called Equality Arizona.

A leading group that he worked with was ebullient with praise for Obama over the appointment:

Mara Keisling, the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said Simpson served on the center’s board for three years before retiring last week.

At least one other transgender person has been appointed by the Obama administration, Keisling said, adding that Obama is the first president to appoint openly transgender people.

“It shows that this president is serious about hiring an administration that looks like this country,” Keisling said. “The significant thing from my point of view is that her being transgender didn’t get in the way of the job.”

The lie is readily apparent. Even as late as 2022, well after the issue had exploded in public consciousness due to a deliberate campaign greatly fomented by the two-term Obama administration, the number of “transgender” Americans was still reported to be less than one percent.

In other words, Obama’s appointee did not “look” anything at all like the rest of “this country.”

In 2016, Obama paved the way for the still-roiling contrived “controversy” over letting men who claim they are females use women’s restrooms. Establishment-allied media outlet Politico gushed:

The Obama administration [on May 13] took another historic step in its aggressive defense of civil rights, sending a letter to schools across the country notifying them that transgender students must be permitted to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity….

Transgender students have the right to access bathrooms and locker rooms and participate on athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity, the letter makes clear…. When students (or their parents) tell a school they’re transgender, the letter goes on to say, the school must treat the student consistent with his or her gender identity – even if school records indicate a different sex for them.

Obama still strongly supports transgenderism. A 2020 tweet by his Obama Foundation reveals an unusual comfort level with the garishly aberrant as embodied by that long-ago nanny of his:

✨ @TheVixensworld is more than a drag queen—she’s a proud South Sider that has always married her art with activism. Living by her grandmother’s belief that helping others makes life worthwhile, she’s paving the way for other queens of color. And she's not holding back. pic.twitter.com/QwfCpGwlS4 — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) June 28, 2020

Is it just a coincidence that one of the earliest Drag Queen Story Hours to gain public notoriety was held at Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, Calif. in 2017?

Drag Queen Story Hour has always been about warping children’s minds about the biological facts of human gender and sexuality. A supportive NBC News article in 2018 makes no secret of the fact:

So one year after Drag Queen Story Hour held its first reading in San Francisco in 2015, Aimee founded the New York chapter of the group.

“I think the idea is to expose kids to different kinds of gender presentations,” Aimee told NBC News, “to see beyond the blue and pink gender binary that kids often grow up learning about.”

Imagine that. Drag queens cultivating young impressionable children in 2018 America with the support of Barack Obama. The same Barack Obama who had a drag queen as a nanny when he was 8 years old. Are we really not supposed to ponder this given all that has happened in the US over the past 15 years?

Obama grotesquely uses his foundation today to develop confused youths into “Obama Leaders” for transgender rights, in places as far away as Mongolia:

Our @ObamaFoundation leaders are working to protect trans rights and those in the LGBTQIA+ community around the world. Here are some of their stories: https://t.co/xi0UE3qkIc — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2023

And so the poisoned vine grows. One that quite likely has its roots in a vulnerable little boy exposed to perversion and degeneracy at far too young an age.

