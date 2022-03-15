Biological male Rachel Levine is one of USA Today’s ‘Women of the Year’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2022

Team Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health, Rachel Levine, a gender non-conforming biological male who identifies as transgender, has been named by USA Today as one of its “Women of the Year”.

“The top executives at USA Today have declared that a man is one of ‘USA Today’s Women of the Year,’ even though polls show that the vast majority of Americans reject the claim that a man can become a woman.” Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted.

What did Levine, born Richard, do to make the list?

In the age of the woke, Levine didn’t need to do anything. The right box was checked.

Levine is the first openly transgender federal official.

“I really feel that everything I’ve ever done, whether it was in academic medicine, in education, in clinical research, seeing my patients in my role in public health, in Pennsylvania and now my role nationally,” Levine said, “has all led to this moment in terms of helping the nation through this greatest public health crisis that we have faced in over a hundred years.”

USA Today gushed of Levine: “In normal times, her job is essential. During a pandemic, it’s crucial.”

What did Levine really do?

While serving as Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary during the outset of the Covid pandemic, Levine evacuated her mother from a nursing home while at the same time as the state’s top health official ordering the facilities to accept Covid positive patients. Levine essentially sent “thousands of PA seniors to their deaths,” Army veteran and author Sean Parnell tweeted.

Oh, and Levine also issued guidance for Pennsylvania orgy enthusiasts who wished to remain Covid-safe while engaging in group sex.

Quite the resume’ for a “Women of the Year” honoree.

Sixty-two percent of Americans say each person’s sex cannot be changed, according to the results of a November 2021 poll by Harvard/Harris.

The poll asked: “Do you think that people should be able to choose their gender and pronouns or are someone’s gender and pronouns what they are born with?”

Less than 40 percent of respondents agreed that people can change their sex. The poll also found that 72 percent of all respondents said there are only two genders.

