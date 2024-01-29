Shock Rasmussen poll: Majority side with Texas, agree ‘feds are staging a civil war’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 29, 2024

A majority of American voters support the border wall and razor-wire fence Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered to be built along the Texas border with Mexico and feel that Joe Biden’s efforts to stop it are the first step toward civil war, a new poll found.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 69 percent of likely 2024 voters said that they support constructing a border barrier. Among those, a majority, 51 percent, said they “strongly” back Texas in its fight to stop illegal immigration and the surge of “gotaways” getting past federal border agents.

Asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement about the border dispute between Texas and the federal government: ‘The feds are staging a civil war, and Texas should stand their ground?’ ” 55 percent said they agreed, while 36 percent said they didn’t.

Over three-fourths of Republicans agreed that Biden’s threat is hurtling the country to civil war. Democrats were less sure, though 39 percent agreed.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump vowed on Saturday that he will support Texas in its battle to secure the border, not push back against the state like the Biden Administration is doing.

“When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements,” Trump told a massive crowd gathered at Big League Dreams sports park in Las Vegas.

“Instead of fighting border states, I will use every resource tool and authority of the U.S. president to defend the United States of America from this horrible invasion that is taking place right now,” Trump said.

Trump added that he will “deploy all necessary military and law enforcement resources to seal up the final section of the border.”

“We built over 500 miles of wall,” he said. “Usually you like to know the other side, and you like to know where the other side’s coming from. Nobody to this day can explain why this open wound is good for our country.”

As a result of Biden’s policies, Trump said the border situation is a “catastrophe waiting to happen.”

“There has never been a country where millions and millions of people are able to flow in with no vetting, no checking, no nothing,” he said. “We don’t know who they are. We don’t know where they come from … and we have no idea what we’re doing with our country. Our country’s going to hell because of incompetent or bad people.”

