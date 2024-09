by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2024

Some call him the new America’s Sheriff. Other say he would make a good candidate for Director of Homeland Security in an administration that actually enforced immigration law.

On March 5, Polk County (Florida) Sheriff Grady Judd announced that an eight-day-long multi-agency undercover investigation called “Operation March Sadness 2024,” which focused on human trafficking, resulted in the arrest of 228 individuals.

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists