‘Shadow presidency’: Susan Rice is calling the shots, Grenell says

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2021

Susan Rice, a top confidante of President Barack Obama, has been given the title White House Domestic Policy Council director.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell called that “a joke.”

Rice is the one calling the shots in Washington today, not Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris, Grenell said Monday on Fox News.

“Look, I’ve said it before but I think it’s worth repeating…she’s been given a portfolio as to domestic policy. We all know that that’s a joke,” Grenell said.

Though Rice lacks experience in domestic policy, Grenell said “she’s run the national security portfolio and certainly has run the U.N. portfolio. She knows the State Department and certainly wants to be the secretary of state, so there’s no question that she’s running domestic and foreign policy.”

Rice also “is extremely excited” that Harris is preoccupied in the Senate as the deciding vote in a 50-50 split and “the shadow presidency of Susan Rice is front and center,” Grenell said. “There’s no question about that.”

Earlier this month, Grenell predicted Rice would be “the shadow president” and said she needed to be watched “very closely.”

Biden “clearly is not the Joe Biden of 10 years ago. He’s not even the Joe Biden of five years ago when it comes to policy issues,” Grenell said in a Jan. 17 appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

“We saw him raise his hand during the Democratic primary for some really radical ideas,” Grenell said of Biden.

“The progressives have clearly taken over him … They wanted someone that they could control and Susan Rice being right there at the White House to be the shadow president is probably exactly where she wants to be, behind the scenes. And unchecked.”

