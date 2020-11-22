Seriously: Soros, Gates certify Georgia’s ‘first statewide audit’

Special to WorldTribune.com, November 22, 2020

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer

The results of the George Soros, Bill Gates and Big Tech-abetted “official” audit of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are in and – surprise! – Joe Biden is still your winner.

As we reported on Nov. 8, the audits in key battleground states were shaping up to be every bit as outrageous as the original shady ballot counts. An organization called VotingWorks is one of two Soros-funded groups that were personally thanked by Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar for helping to “secure” that state’s primary elections this past summer.

VotingWorks was all over the recently concluded Georgia audit.

An official release by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger brazenly headlined “Historic First Statewide Audit of Paper Ballots Upholds Result of Presidential Race” quotes VotingWorks Executive Director Ben Adida:

“Georgia’s first statewide audit successfully confirmed the winner of the chosen contest and should give voters increased confidence in the results,” said Ben Adida, Executive Director of VotingWorks. “We were proud to work with Georgia on this historic audit. The difference between the reported results and the full manual tally is well within the expected error rate of hand-counting ballots, and the audit was a success.”

VotingWorks announced on its website Nov. 19 details of its on-the-spot work:

Today, Georgia completed its first state-wide risk-limiting audit (RLA) on the Presidential contest, confirming Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s electoral votes. VotingWorks was proud to provide on-the-ground training, logistics, and technical support, though the immense lift of actually counting ballots by hand was performed by Georgia’s own state and local election officials who worked tirelessly through the week.

Georgia Public Broadcasting also reported on Nov. 16 on VotingWorks’ official role in the audit:

A new Georgia law requires a statistical procedure known as a risk-limiting audit, or RLA. Back in June, a small audience gathered in a nondescript warehouse just outside midtown Atlanta to watch a pilot RLA and learn how they work.

“It’s a type of audit that can help assure us that the tabulation equipment gave us the right outcome for the election, meaning that the right winner won,” said Monica Childers, a product manager at the nonprofit VotingWorks. VotingWorks was hired by Georgia and other states to help design and develop the RLA process.

The watchdog website Influence Watch’s extensive dossier on VW reveals that:

VotingWorks was created within and incubated by the left-leaning Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) in December 2018 and later and spun off as a separate non-profit. CDT’s major donors are large technology firms, such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft; and large left-of-center foundations, including George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.

One more thing on Georgia before we take a closer look at CDT. In August, Secretary of State Raffensperger announced that his office would be “partnering with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GHCC) to recruit poll workers for elections in November.”

“Raffensperger is hoping to reach new areas of Georgia to pull people off of the sidelines,” the statement exclaimed.

Let’s take a look at this group that helped Biden-certifier Raffensperger find his new poll workers.

In March the GHCC released an overview of its legislative priorities for 2020. On immigration the organization was across-the-board pro-illegal alien. It opposed bills to ban sanctuary cities in the state and mandate official reporting on the number of illegal aliens incarcerated in Georgia prisons and was against a bill to mandate “the Department of Motor Vehicles to participate in the E-Verify (RIDE) program” and prohibit “anyone from using their foreign I.D. as a form of identification when going to vote.”

GHCC supported a Democrat-sponsored bill to allow the Georgia DMV “to issue driver safety cards [to] noncitizen residents who are ineligible for a driver’s license, temporary permit, or identification card.”

Much is being made of “changing demographics” helping to turn the Peach State blue. Less attention is given to the stunning number of illegal aliens currently residing in the state. A 2017 article posted on the website of the Latino Community Fund Georgia states that “the reality is that a transitional state like Georgia has at least half its Hispanic population under undocumented status and in the best case, mixed status….”

In July 2020, the Pew Research Center reported that the Hispanic population in Georgia had surpassed one million. This means there very likely are some 500,000 illegal aliens running amok right now in a state with a population of 10.6 million people. With a stridently pro-illegal organization providing poll workers, is it really unfair to wonder how many of them cast a ballot?

Oh, by the way. GHCC is also known for naming Soros-funded radical Georgia Democrat get-out-the-vote “miracle worker” Stacey Abrams “Public Servant of the Year.”

VotingWorks and its former parent organization have worked together on election security operations. In 2018, VotingWorks stated that it and the CDT were developing voting machines (bold added):

Today, we’re excited to announce that the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) has agreed to become our host organization while we apply for our standalone non-profit status – check out their announcement. This means VotingWorks is collaborating closely with the CDT’s experienced team to ramp up operations and begin in earnest the development of affordable, secure, open-source voting machines for use in US public elections. It also means that VotingWorks can now accept tax-deductible donations by way of CDT.

An examination of CDT showcases a vast network of powerful backers. The organization’s Advisory Council includes personnel from Facebook and Twitter as well as Amazon, Microsoft and Mozilla on the Big Tech side, a staffer from the fake conservative “free-market” fanatics at the Charles Koch Institute and representatives from Twentieth Century Fox, Verizon and Walmart.

Financial supporters include Soros’s notorious Open Society Foundations in the $100K-Plus category and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft in the $200K-Plus zip code.

Board of Directors members include Philippa Scarlett, a former Obama administration alum. Scarlett is also on the Board of Advisors for the leftist American Constitution Society, another Soros-funded organization that bills itself as “the leading progressive legal organization with more than 200 student and lawyer chapters across the nation.”

Incoming Chief of Staff in Biden’s would-be presidency Ronald Klain is also on the same Advisory Board at ACS.

“Underwriters” at this self-proclaimed leftist organization where Biden’s chief of staff is an official advisor include Facebook and Microsoft. Can’t wait to see the BIG CRACKDOWN on Facebook from a Biden administration if that illegitimate nightmare actually comes into existence.

The Big Tech lobbyists at CDT have revealed how this will work. The absurd spin: Not allowing social media goliaths to practice censorship is censorship.

CDT’s idea of “reform” of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which allows dominant social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to blatantly throttle free speech, is about making sure these cyberbullies are able to crack down even more on wrongthink. From a Nov. 10 San Francisco Chronicle article:

“Section 230 is a foundational principle for protecting users’ voices online. It allows platforms to host a wide array of public speech without worrying they’ll be sued for every comment posted on their service — and, critically, it allows them to respond to things like hate speech and misinformation,” said Alexandra Givens, CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, an advocacy group partially backed by the tech industry.

She said any reforms should recognize “the important balance attained by Section 230,” which specifically allows tech companies to moderate user posts without losing their protection from liability, and respect the First Amendment. The group sued to block Trump’s [executive] order on Section 230.

CDT signed onto a letter of opposition against a Republican bill to strip Section 230 protection for tech companies that police speech. “This bill would deter platforms from fact checking misleading information about voting and would interfere with social media services’ ability to combat the spread of mis- and disinformation on their sites,” the letter declared.

George Soros, Bill Gates and Big Tech are literally being allowed to certify the results of the election they are widely suspected of having helped steal. If this is allowed to stand and a thoroughly illegitimate Joe Biden takes control of the White House, the threats to the individual liberties of American citizens will be manifold. Among the most prominent will be a remorseless assault on our freedom of expression.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com, LibertyNation.com and FreePressInternational.org.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media