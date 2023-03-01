Seoul’s leader reminds intelligence agency that nation’s security is top priority

FPI / March 1, 2023

South Korea’s new conservative President Yoon Suk-Yeol told the National Intelligence Service (NIS) that it must strive to be among the world’s best amid the ongoing threat posed by North Korea’s massive spy network.

Yoon’s prioritizing national security is a marked departure from the lax policies of the leftist Moon Jae-In administration, which focused on accommodation with the Kim Jong-Un regime in Pyongyang.

Yoon, in his first tour of the spy agency, emphasized that the NIS exists “to defend the South’s freedom and there cannot be any lapse in safeguarding national security.”

After receiving a policy briefing from NIS Director Kim Kyou-Hyun, the president “noted the grave security concerns on the Korean Peninsula and rising global uncertainties and called on the NIS to demonstrate its capacity to neutralize the North Korean regime’s provocations and poor judgment, thereby boldly competing in the global race for information,” KBS reported.

