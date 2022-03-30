Sens. Grassley, Johnson reveal Hunter Biden financial ties to CCP

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2022

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley if Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin took to the Senate floor on Monday and Tuesday to reveal financial links between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and brother, James.

“Our report exposed extensive financial relationships between Hunter and James Biden and Chinese nationals connected to the communist regime,” Grassley said. “More precisely, these were Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese government’s military and intelligence services.”

On Tuesday, the senators showed a wire payment of $100,000 to Owasco, one of Hunter Biden’s firms, from CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct company closely associated with the communist regime in Beijing.

Also revealed was a wire transfer of $5 million to Hudson West, a company Hunter Biden invested in and managed, from Northern International Capital, a business that partnered with CEFC. A contract also made public by the senators showed $500,000 went to Hunter Biden as a “one-time retainer fee.”

Two others showed a $1 million payment made to Hudson West by CEFC and a transfer of $1 million from Hudson West to Owasco, with the money appearing to go to Hunter Biden for the purposes of representing Patrick Ho, a Chinese businessman who has helped CEFC gain advantages through bribery, the senators said.

The $100,000 transaction was dated Aug. 4, 2017; the $5 million transfer was dated Aug. 8, 2017; the two other payments were made on Nov. 30, 2017, and March 22, 2018, respectively.

“Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug,” Johnson told senators, asserting that the documents show corruption and conflicts of interest that could compromise Joe Biden. “The evidence is stunning, and it is growing.”

Grassley told colleagues on March 28 that the report was largely based on records from the Obama administration and almost a dozen interviews with government officials.

On Monday, the senators focused on the Chinese government-linked CEFC Energy, whose since-imprisoned tycoon leader Ye Jianming was linked to the Chinese military.

“CEFC operated under the guise of a private company but was for all intents and purposes an arm of the Chinese government,” Grassley said. “Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates.”

Grassley also showed a poster he said showed the newly public bank record which displays an August 2017 wire transfer from CEFC through Wells Fargo Clearing Services for $100,000 that stated “further credit to Owasco” — a Hunter Biden firm.

Democrats and their media allies have called the report by Grassley and Johnson “Russian disinformation.”

“A question to the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues who accused us over the last two years of distributing Russian disinformation — is this official bank document Russian disinformation?” Grassley asked Monday.

Johnson echoed this in his own speech, in which he blasted Russian disinformation claims.

“Over the course of our investigation into how Hunter Biden used his father’s position and name to enrich himself and his family, the dishonest press published countless stories reporting on the Democrats’ false charge that Sen. Grassley and I were soliciting and disseminating Russian disinformation,” Johnson said.

Grassley said he and Johnson would produce new records over the next few days “to show additional connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese regime.”

Just gave a speech on the senate floor showing the financial link btwn communist Chinese Govt & Hunter Biden & James Biden / Sen Johnson & I will be sharing more soon STAY TUNED pic.twitter.com/DlcBdah4Cz — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 28, 2022

