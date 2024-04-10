Sen. Paul: 15 U.S. agencies knew in 2018 that Wuhan lab was ‘trying to create a coronavirus like Covid-19’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 10, 2024

Officials from 15 U.S. federal agencies were aware that, in 2018, “the Wuhan Institute of Virology was trying to create a coronavirus like COVID-19,” Sen. Rand Paul wrote in a April 9 op-ed.

Although they knew the Chinese lab was proposing to create a Covid-like virus, not one of these officials revealed the scheme to the public, Paul wrote for Fox News Digital.

The 15 agencies with knowledge of the Wuhan lab’s experiments “have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research,” the Kentucky Republican noted.

The senator added that the project “was proposed by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Paul is referring to the DEFUSE project, which was revealed after DRASTIC Research uncovered documents showing that DARPA had been presented with a proposal for EcoHealth to perform gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus.

According to Paul, officials from 15 agencies knew about this and while the project was never funded (DARPA called it too dangerous) “this project, the DEFUSE project, proposed to insert a furin cleavage site into a coronavirus to create a novel chimeric virus that would have been shockingly similar to the COVID-19 virus.”

Paul pointed out that Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was not only briefed on the DEFUSE proposal, his “Rocky Mountain Lab” was named as a partner in it along with the Wuhan lab.

Researcher Ian Lipkin, one of the authors of the “proximal origins” coverup paper, was also part of the DEFUSE plan – which he never revealed publicly.

“Did NIAID warn us? Did Anthony Fauci warn us? No! All lips remained sealed,” Paul noted.

What does this mean?

Paul wrote:

“It means that at least 15 federal agencies knew from the beginning of the pandemic that EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were seeking federal funding in 2018 to create a virus genetically very similar if not identical to COVID-19.

“Disturbingly, not one of these 15 agencies spoke up to warn us that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been pitching this research. Not one of these agencies warned anyone that this Chinese lab had already put together plans to create such a virus.

“Peter Daszak concealed this proposal. University of North Carolina scientist Ralph Baric, a named collaborator on the DEFUSE project, failed to reveal that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had already proposed to create a virus similar to COVID-19.

“And now we know that 15 agencies heard the proposal and when each agency discovered that COVID-19 was strangely similar to DEFUSE’s proposed virus creation, not one agency head stepped forward to warn the public that the virus might be man-made and therefore already adapted to transmit freely among humans.”

Newly obtained documents confirm yet again Fauci lied about COVID. Fauci’s NIH lab was a partner with Wuhan on a proposal to engineer a highly transmissible coronavirus in 2018. But he wasn’t alone, 15 government agencies knew about it and said nothing. Americans deserve answers.… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 9, 2024

