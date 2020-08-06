Sen. John Kennedy: ‘Even Google can’t find’ Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s “handlers have clearly decided that the very best campaign that the vice president can offer to the American people is no campaign,” Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

“That is why they are hiding him,” Kennedy said. “On most days, even Google can’t find him. Is that because of his health? I don’t know. I hope not.”

Kennedy’s comments came the day after Biden told CBS News’ Errol Barnett that taking a cognitive test would be like asking someone if they’re a junkie before taking a drug test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden said.

“Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?”

President Donald Trump has consistently brought up his own cognitive test results in challenging Biden to do the same.

Robertson: Biden presidency would be ‘hell on Earth’

A “satanic mob” of Democrats is aligning with Biden and via a Biden presidency are set to usher in “hell on Earth,” Phil Robertson warned.

The Left and Biden have “exchanged Jesus Christ for Karl Marx. Karl Marx is the one they’re going with,” Robertson, author of “Jesus Politics: How to Win Back the Soul of America” and reality TV star of Duck Dynasty fame, said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Robertson said: “[Democrats] come along and say, ‘No, we want to make America hate again, and we’re going to show you how.’ [They] form a satanic mob with filthy minds, filthy mouths. The f-word is sprayed on everything they touch. They riot, they loot, they burn. They say get rid of Jesus, get rid of the church, burn the churches, get rid of Trump, disarm the people, get rid of law enforcement, get rid of any historical monument, get rid of anything wherever anybody ever made a mistake, zero forgiveness for everybody that’s sinned — like they don’t — and you just look at them and they say, ‘Trust us. We will make America hate again.’ ”

Robertson continued, “You get rid of love and you replace it with hate. You get rid of joy and you replace that with anger. You get rid of peace you replace it with anarchy. You get rid of patience, [and] you replace that with belligerence. You get rid of kindness and replace that with vulgarity. … You get rid of goodness and replace it with depravity. You get rid of faithfulness you replace it with filth. You get rid of gentleness [and] replace it with recklessness, and you get rid of self-control and you prove you are out of control.”

Robertson said of the Democrat candidate: “If the United States of America votes for that dude and votes him in, they deserve what they get, and we’re fixing to have hell on Earth. That’s exactly what’s going to happen with Joe Biden. Hell on Earth is coming if they vote for him, if we’re that far down.”

Listen to the full interview with Robertson here.

Another sentence, another gaffe

Biden said in an interview released Thursday that “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community.”

Biden was addressing the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention. Portions of the interview were aired Wednesday, and the full video was streamed Thursday.

Asked if he would stop the deportation of Cubans, Biden responded: “I’m going to look at every single country in the world … this guy [President Donald Trump] is sending them back.” Biden promised to extend the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program on his first day in office.

Asked whether he would restore the Obama administration’s policy of improving relations with communist Cuba, Biden said “Yes.”

The Democrat candidate then went on to add:

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things … it’s a very diverse community.”

None of the so-called journalists asked Biden why he thought the black community was not diverse.

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, tweeted: “Hey media – Are you guys gonna cover this or continue to pretend that this is acceptable? There are only 3 words to describe these disgusting comments from @JoeBiden: RACIST AF”

