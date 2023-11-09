Sen. Blackburn: Important ‘we identify everybody’ that flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 9, 2023

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Thursday, Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced an amendment that would issue “a subpoena into Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane.”

It has been well documented that the “black book” of Epstein, the billionaire pedophile who allegedly committed suicide in prison in August 2019, was filled with marquee names from Hollywood, Wall Street and Washington, D.C. Many likely flew on Epstein’s plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Bill Clinton took 26 flights on the “Lolita Express.”

“Given numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it’s very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane, and how many trips they took off that plane and the destinations,” Blackburn said on Thursday.

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism