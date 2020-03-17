SEAL Team star breaks with Hollywood, slams CNN for coronavirus coverage

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2020

Typically, when a celebrity bashes a media outlet the target is Fox News, or as so many of them oh-so-cleverly refer to it “Faux News”.

In a rare break from his leftist Tinseltown colleagues, SEAL Team star David Boreanaz has slammed CNN for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that the cable news network is trafficking in fear.

Boreanaz tweeted on Sunday: “Fear kills the immune system. Watching @cnn will distroy [sic] you”.

Boreanaz currently stars in CBS’ SEAL Team playing the leader of Bravo Team, a sub-unit of SEAL Team Six, as it engages in high-risk missions throughout the world. The dramatic series is in its third season.

The actor announced last week that the network has suspended production on the series due to the coronavirus.

Prior to SEAL Team, Boreanaz starred in Fox’s hit forensic series Bones for 12 seasons. He also starred in the WB network’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Several celebrities are using their large followings on social media to plead with people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pop star Ariana Grande bluntly told her 72 million followers that “your hip hop yoga class can f—ing wait.”

Grande, 26, blasted those in her generation who are taking the situation lightly, telling them that they sound “stupid and privileged.”

Singer and former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff delivered a pointed statement to millennials: “To all you young millennial assholes that keep going out partying: go home,” she said in an Instagram video. “Stop killing old people please.”

Lady Gaga told her 40 million Instagram followers: “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it,” she continued. “I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” Arnold Schwarzenegger posted alongside a video featuring his mini pony and donkey, Whiskey and Lulu.

Meanwhile, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin speculated on Sunday that more Republicans will die of coronavirus than Democrats.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rubin, an MSNBC contributor, blamed media consumed by supporters of President Donald Trump, including Fox News, for downplaying the threat and keeping their “core viewers” from taking precautions.

“There is a particular cruelty/irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk,” Rubin said. “And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lies as an example? It was the Democrats.”

“So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings,” Rubin said. “There will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease. So it is really a very short-sighted strategy.”

Citing the false claim that Trump said the coronavirus was a “hoax,” Rubin claimed that the president and the right-wing media are now putting their previous positions “down the memory hole.”

“But this is how they do it at Fox News,” she said. “Suddenly, he’s been the most pro-active president.”

