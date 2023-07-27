Schweizer: Top Zelensky associate attended Biden-Burisma meeting described by FBI informant

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2023

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky has knowledge of Joe Biden’s “wrongdoings” in Ukraine and is likely using that information as leverage to fund the war with Russia and a lavish lifestyle, investigative author Peter Schweizer said.

Zelensky allegedly holds proof in the Biden bribery scandal, Schweizer said in an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters on Tuesday.

The meeting between Hunter Biden and Burisma, outlined in the FBI’s FD-1023 informant document, was attended by a top associate of Zelensky.

“If you look at that 1023 form that the FBI released, and if that document is true… one of the people who was at those meetings, and heard the conversations about bribing the Bidens, worked for President Zelensky,” said Schweizer, who wrote the best-seller “Secret Empires” on the Biden family’s alleged crimes

“Who really wants to believe that if that meeting took place and that document is accurate, that the individual did not go and report to President Zelensky what he heard?”

“If that document is true, who wants to believe that President Zelensky and his administration have not used that as leverage over Joe Biden when it comes to negotiations on Ukraine policy?”

Schweizer’s Fox News interview came on the same day that the Biden administration approved another $400 million in military aid for Ukraine. It was the 43rd time the U.S. has sent weapons from its own stocks to Zelensky.

The latest package will include more air defense munitions, artillery, Javelins and other anti-armor weapons, 32 Stryker armored vehicles “and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression,” the White House said in a statement.

The munitions will be used in Patriot air defense and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, known as NASAMS.

The package will also include Hornet drones, Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, tactical air navigation systems and night vision and thermal imagery systems.

The ammo includes an undisclosed number of 155mm and 105mm artillery shells for howitzers. Ukraine will also get 105mm and 60mm mortar rounds, as well as more than 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

Revolver News noted: “There are many Americans who believe that what we’re witnessing right now is a U.S. President being blackmailed right before our very eyes, and after what Peter just revealed, it appears that everyone could be right. That means Joe Biden is compromised, and must be removed from his post.”

