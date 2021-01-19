Schumer: Senate will hold impeachment trial; McConnell turns on the president

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2021

The Senate will hold a trial after the House’s second impeachment of President Donald Trump, New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

And if Trump is convicted at the Senate trial with enough help from spineless Republicans, Schumer said a vote would be held to bar Trump from ever running for office again.

As Schumer was pontificating, Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was stabbing Trump in the back.

Even as evidence to the contrary continued to pile up, McConnell insisted on Tuesday that Trump provoked the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

McConnell has said he is considering whether he would vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, which will take place after Jan. 20.

“Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability …” Schumer said. “So let me be clear, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate. There will be a vote on convicting the President of high crimes and misdemeanors. And if the President is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.”

Trump has already told advisers he’s thinking about running for president again in 2024, two sources familiar with the conversations told Axios.

The House last week voted to impeach Trump. The vote was 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats voting in favor of impeachment.

One of those so-called Republicans, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, has been censured by the Republican Party Central Committee in Wyoming.

The censure resolution passed in a unanimous vote by the 45-member central committee. It included a demand that Cheney appear before the committee to explain her actions.

“Our representative did not represent our voice,” said Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti IV, who presented the resolution to the central committee.

The resolution condemns Cheney for conduct defying the will of most Wyoming Republican voters and joining in a rushed impeachment that did not examine all the facts and denied Trump due process.

The resolution also declared that a “vocal majority of Wyoming Republicans recognize there were significant irregularities” in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Jan. 19 daily presidential tracking poll by Rasmussen Reports found that Trump enjoys 51 percent job approval from Americans while 48 percent disapprove.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media