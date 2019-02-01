Schultz bomb: Democrats could not tolerate a Trump-like revolution in their own ranks

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2019

When former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced he was “seriously considering” an independent presidential run in 2020, Democrats, many with their own 2020 White House aspirations, went ballistic.

Schultz has brushed off the Dems who say an independent run will result in a second term for President Donald Trump and has gone on to blast the “Medicare for all” plan of Sen. Kamala Harris and the 70 percent marginal tax rate on the wealthy envisioned by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as un-American. He also called Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s call for a 2 percent annual tax on the wealthy “ridiculous.”

“The Democrats want radicalism in style and substance,” Kevin Williamson wrote in an op-ed for National Review. Schultz “may have been a big deal back in 1996. In 2019, he’s just another white man in a suit.”

Schultz, Williamson noted, “thinks that the Democrats’ current liquidate-the-kulaks ­ap­proach to taxes may prove counterproductive to the long-term interests of the United States. He worries that ‘extremists’ have taken over both parties.”

Schultz said that the U.S. can’t afford the “free” health care, “free” college and the entire litany of “free” things Democrats are pushing.

Democrats, Williamson wrote, “­believe that 2020 is theirs because they think the Republican Party has gone mad, an opportunity that Democrats have decided to make the most of by . . . going just as bonkers themselves.”

To Democrats, all of the “balanced-budget stuff, efficiency, sobriety, good government is so ’90s. It’s as though he got his policy agenda at the Gap,” Williamson wrote. “If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the Democrats’ answer to Trump, then Howard Schultz is their John Kasich.”

Writing for The Washington Times, columnist Cheryl K. Chumley offered this note to Ocasio-Cortez: “Americans, by and large, don’t care if billionaires have billions of bucks.

Americans, by and large, aspire to become billionaires themselves – or millionaires, or otherwise financially independent – and therefore don’t have a problem with a country that gives the freedom to meet those economic goals.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to ‘work their way up’ or that ‘maybe they should start with city council first?’ ”

Chumley noted: “Thing is: Schultz did. He was raised in a public housing project in Brooklyn, New York, the son of a truck driver. And he grew, through hard work and focus and determination and persistence, to become the billionaire CEO of one of the world’s best-known coffee chains.”

Schultz, Chumley wrote, “is what you’d call a solid example of American capitalism at work; he’s a classic, textbook example of how freedom benefits the individual – and why Big Government doesn’t belong in any country with a constitutional republic.”

Chumley also noted a recent tweet from Warren, herself of 2020 Democratic White House contender: “What’s ‘ridiculous,’ ” Warren tweeted, “is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else.”

“Do Democrats not receive the same unemployment reports as the rest of the country The jobless rate has been under 4 percent for some time; if jobs translate into opportunities for financial accumulation and wealth, which they do, well then – Warren is wearing the blinders,” Chumley wrote.

Chumley continued: “Americans may not like crony capitalism, CEOs who steal, business leaders who commit fraud and corporate officials who pretend to care about their employees while treating them like dirt – but that’s not the same as saying Americans hate millionaires and billionaires. Ocasio-Cortez, a self-declared socialist, doesn’t get this. Her politics are rot — the stuff of envy and anger and entitlement and hate.”

