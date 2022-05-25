School association called on Biden to deploy National Guard to school board meetings

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2022

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) pressed Team Biden to deploy National Guard to school board meetings, according to an early draft of the infamous letter which led Attorney General Merrick Garland to order the FBI to monitor parents at school board meetings as potential “domestic terrorism” threats.

The final draft of the letter, which the NSBA sent to Joe Biden on Sept. 29, 2021, called for parents protesting at school board meetings to be monitored by federal law enforcement.

The rough draft was obtained as part of an independent review of the events and procedures surrounding the letter.

“We ask that the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts and related events where students and school personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence,” the NSBA said in the early draft of its letter.

The NSBA’s early draft also referred to concerned parents as “plotters who are targeting schools and educators.”

The first version also dismissed the critical race theory concerns of parents altogether, adding a line that was removed in the final copy: “an increasing number of public school officials is facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula.”

The independent review also showed collaboration between the NSBA, the White House, and the Department of Justice.

In its final version, the NSBA demanded that federal law enforcement investigate parents under the Patriot Act.

In his final petition to the White House, then-NSBA executive director Chip Slaven requested that the federal government target and potentially prosecute parents who demonstrated at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists,” a phrase which the letter used twice, under the Patriot Act. Slaven resigned from the NSBA after his role was revealed in the scandal. The petition had the active coordination of White House education advisor Mary Wall

Attorney General Merrick Garland obliged the request and quickly commissioned a task force responsible for investigating parents. “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” Garland wrote in a memo that failed to list a single example.

