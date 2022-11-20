Schiff, Swalwell barred from House Select Committee on Intelligence

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 20, 2022

California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who is set to become Speaker of the House in the new Congress, said he will not allow California Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Schiff, who currently chairs the committee with Democrats in control of the House, “has lied to the American public time and again,” McCarthy said.

Schiff on numerous occasions backed the bogus anti-Trump dossier authored by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

“We will not allow him to be on the intel committee,” McCarthy said of Schiff.

In response to the threat of losing his seat on the intelligence committee, Schiff called McCarthy a “weak leader” and a puppet of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was removed from her committee assignments by Democrat leadership.

“I suspect he will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do,” Schiff said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “It’s going to be chaos with Republican leadership. And sadly … ‘the crazy caucus’ has grown among the Republicans.”

Swalwell had an intimate relationship with a Chinese spy known as Fang Fang.

“One thing I have said from the very beginning is Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on intel,” McCarthy said.

“He’s targeting me and he’s targeting Schiff and he’s targeting Ms. Omar because we’re effective. Not for any other reason,” Swalwell said earlier this year on CNN. “This is the Trumpization of politics. … He’s doing it purely for retaliation purposes and he’s not even offering a fig leaf as to why he’s doing it.”

Additionally, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar will get the boot from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Swalwell said.

“I made another promise to you last time. There was this Congresswoman Ilhan Omar,” McCarthy told attendees at a Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas on Saturday, eliciting boos from the crowd.

“That’s a rightful boo,” he said. “I remember what she said about Israel. … I remember it so much. I promised you last year, that [when I am] speaker, she no longer would be on Foreign Affairs, and I’m keeping that promise.”

