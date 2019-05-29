Scheme to eliminate Electoral College now has 15 states on board

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2019

Nevada has become the latest state to sign onto a plan that would give the state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote regardless of how the state’s own citizens vote.

The scheme, being led by an organization called National Popular Vote, would go into effect when enough states join to equal 270 Electoral College votes. With the addition of Nevada, thus far the movement has gained 195 electoral votes.

The plan would also likely have to survive a Supreme Court challenge before being put into play.

Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, a Republican, said the whole plan runs contrary to the American tradition. “If we go to a national popular vote, why would they even bother coming here? Our constitution says we’re a republic, not a democracy,” Wheeler said. “I voted ‘no’ on the national popular vote because I don’t want Nevada to be a flyover state.”

Along with Nevada, the states signed on with the scheme are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington.

“Few people actually realize that Democrats and the left have done this in 15 states, already,” Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk said in a May 28 interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily. “This is called the National Popular Vote Compact — an interstate compact — where essentially states have agreed to send their electoral votes to the winner of the popular.”

“It’s kind of a way to constitutionally reverse-engineer the brilliance of the electoral college,” added Kirk, who warned that, if the movement succeeds, the chances of Republicans winning national elections will all but evaporate.

“If Democrats and the Left pull this off, forget about it. We’ll have a less than five percent chance of ever winning another election again,” Kirk said. “This is exactly what the Founding Fathers tried to prevent, which is the tyranny of the mob of the inner cities.”

The Electoral College, Kirk said, “necessitates the energy and the time of candidates to places and parts of the country that they otherwise would not go to. States created the federal government. The federal government did not create the states.”

Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow noted that abolition of the Electoral College, de facto or otherwise, would lead to urban domination of presidential elections.

“We would just become L.A., New York, D.C., a couple of big cities in Texas might get some attention, and then the middle of the country would get completely ignored if we went away from the Electoral College instead of making it a state-by-state deal,” Marlow said.

Kirk said that “Our best moments were where we got back to protection of the Scottish Enlightenment ideas of the individual and free expression. The worst moments, the times that really divide us — whether it be the 1960s riots outside the Democrat Convention in Chicago — are when the mob ruled. That’s never a good thing. We don’t want that. We just saw this with the Kavanaugh hearing, back last fall. That was the worst of the mob.”

The National Popular Vote movement is “well-funded,” said Kirk. “They’re going after state legislators. They’re going after all sorts of grassroots activists. We have to create a firewall against this, or we’ll have a country where we can never win another presidential election again.”

National Popular Vote, a 501(c)(4), was co-founded by election law expert and attorney Barry Fadem and John Kaza (co-inventor of the scratch off lottery ticket).

