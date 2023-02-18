Say it ain’t so Nikki: Several Republican stars were Klaus Schwab ‘Young Global Leaders’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2023

It turns out the declared 2024 Republican candidate who is the early establishment media and donor class darling had also captured the attention of globalist Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF).

In 2011, the same year that she took office as South Carolina’s governor, Nikki Haley was selected as one of Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders,” joining such distinguished alumni in that group as Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, and Vladimir Putin.

“Despite minuscule support from actual voters, Haley has the apparent backing of parts of the donor class and their associated media outlets, like Fox News, where her potential candidacy has become a much-talked-about subject,” National File’s Frankie Stockes noted.

Related: Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign, February 14, 2023

The WEF through the Young Global Leaders program focuses “on influencing geopolitics and global commerce through young politicians, sports stars, business leaders, and even younger members of the Rothschild Family,” Stockes wrote.

After receiving her training, and, some say, her marching orders, from the WEF’s program, Haley would go on to win praise from leftists when she ordered the Confederate battle flag outside of South Carolina’s State House to be torn down, igniting a sequence of events that has led to Civil War memorials and other monuments to American and Western history being torn down all over the country and the Western World.

Haley is far from alone within the GOP to be taken under Klaus Schwab’s globalist wing.

As previously reported by National File, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw is a fellow graduate of the Young Global Leaders program, while New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is listed as a WEF member on the group’s website.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared at the WEF’s Davos summit, alongside Chinese Communists prior to his run for governor. While there, he touted his adoption of “woke capital” ESG programs at the Carlyle Group.

Related: Who is Klaus Schwab? The ‘Great Reset’ is no conspiracy theory, January 12, 2022

At this year’s gathering of globalist elites in Davos, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made an appearance of his own, where he was lauded by one of Schwab’s top lieutenants for his refusal to “give in” to the election integrity movement and for his failure to secure Georgia’s elections.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish