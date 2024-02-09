‘Sausage fest’: Biological men dominate Toronto women’s college volleyball competition

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2024

Five biological males who identify as transgender dominated a Toronto women’s college volleyball match on Jan. 24 in what one media outlet called a “sausage fest.”

The males were “definitely the dominant players on the court,” Rebel News reported on the match between the Centennial Colts and the Seneca Sting.

Video footage captured by the news outlet shows that three males were playing for Seneca College, while two were playing for Centennial College.

“The male players were always on the court,” reporter David Menzies said in a video posted to YouTube. “So you have biological female substitutes just sitting on the bench for the entire game.”

Seneca won the match in five games.

“Centennial was just outmanned,” Menzies pointed out.

Rebel News said that while it was recording the match security officers attempted to obstruct their camera and asked them to leave the Centennial premises.

According to Rebel News’s inside source, biological males have caused “two major head injuries” suffered by female volleyball players in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) in recent months.

“The first injury, on Nov. 12, 2023, was a concussion caused by C.L. Viloria who plays the middle position for Centennial College,” the insider said. “During a game at Centennial College vs. La Cite Collegiate, Viloria attacked the ball with heavy force and hit a La Cite volleyball player in the head.”

Rebel News said the second injury occurred on Jan. 22 when Seneca’s Franz Largadas left a La Cite Collegiate player with a concussion by hitting her in the head with a ball at “heavy force.”

“In the 2022-23 season Franz was listed on the Seneca College men’s volleyball team roster and is now on the women’s volleyball team roster this year,” the source said.

Currently, there are six biological males playing on women’s teams in the OCAA. Five of the males are not on any gender-affirming hormone therapy or have not had surgical gonad removal, Rebel News reported. There is no current policy in the OCAA that is listed publicly on their website about eligibility of transgender women.

