Satirist sentenced to 7 months in prison for 2016 meme aimed at Hillary voters

October 18, 2023

The Biden Department of Justice continued on Oct. 18, 2023 to punish Americans identified as political opponents of the Democrat Party, not limited to former President Donald Trump and protesters at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Hill demonstration.

The DOJ announced in a press release that Douglass Mackey, a conservative who creates satire memes, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly to 7 months in prison for “his role in a conspiracy to interfere with potential voters’ right to vote” in the 2016 presidential election.

A meme Mackey posted on Twitter in 2016, that struck most as satire, urged supporters of Hillary Clinton to vote by text.

The DOJ charged that Mackey’s meme constituted election interference but no evidence was presented at trial showing any voters were deceived by the meme.

Mackey said Clinton supporters had posted similar memes encouraging Trump supporters to vote by text without consequence.

Mackey was convicted in March by a federal jury in Brooklyn on the charge of “Conspiracy Against Rights.”

Some observers noted the following quote from the DOJ’s press release on Mackey’s sentencing appears downright Orwellian.

“The defendant weaponized disinformation in a dangerous scheme to stop targeted groups, including black and brown people and women, from participating in our democracy,” stated Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace. “This groundbreaking prosecution demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting those who commit crimes that threaten our democracy and seek to deprive people of their constitutional right to vote.”

Insert “conservatives” between “prosecute” and “crimes” and you get a more realistic picture of the DOJ’s pursuit of those who “threaten our democracy,” critics say.

As the following tweet from March 31 of this year shows, leftists who posted memes encouraging Trump supporters to vote by text faced no legal repercussions:

Douglass Mackey was just found guilty of a federal crime he was charged with by the DOJ for tweeting the meme on the left during the 2016 election. The lady on the right has never been arrested for her tweet that also came during the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/pkCz6h669U — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 31, 2023

