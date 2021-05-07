‘Sanctuary Country’: Biden’s transformative open borders policy handcuffs law enforcement

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2021

In just four months, Joe Biden has effectively made the United States a “sanctuary country” with his open border policies, a former immigration official said.

Team Biden has limited deportations to suspected terrorists, only the worst of criminal illegals, and just a handful of immigrants who crossed into the United States after Election Day, letting at least 13 million illegals off the hook, Mark Morgan, who was in U.S. immigration enforcement for 30 years, told the Washington Examiner.

“The new guidance DHS issued made it effectively impossible for ICE to deport up to 90 percent of illegals in the U.S.,” said Morgan.

In Biden’s view, and that of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the only illegals ICE “should be deporting are potential terrorists and spies, or convicted aggravated felons. The Biden administration, through its actions and policies, has signaled that anyone here illegally that does not fit those categories is welcome to stay — despite the fact they have broken our laws simply by crossing the border illegally and, in many cases, have defied a court order calling for their removal,” Morgan said.

Morgan was chief of the U.S. Border Patrol under President Barack Obama, and ran U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection for President Donald Trump.

Reacting to new reports that Biden’s open-border team cut deportations to an all-time low for April, Morgan said: “I was in federal law enforcement for more than 30 years, and never until the Biden administration have I seen such a bold effort to tie the hands of law enforcement from upholding the rule of law.”

Morgan and many Republican believe that Biden is turning a blind eye to the border crisis in order to please progressives and erode the GOP’s 2020 surge in Hispanic votes.

“The Biden administration and far-left members of Congress view these individuals as potential new voters down the line, especially if they can ram through a radical amnesty proposal for the tens of millions of illegal aliens already here. Forget sanctuary cities — this administration is rapidly turning the U.S. into a sanctuary country,” warned Morgan.

