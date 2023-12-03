‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano: Charges against Hunter Biden ‘beyond theft, it’s treason’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2023

If he were not Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden would be looking at treason charges and a potential life sentence, ex-Gambino family mob underboss Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano said.

“We [the mob] did things. I don’t even want to compare. We were like choir boys compared to these people,” Gravano said.

Republicans on Wednesday publicized an email from a bank investigator who expressed alarm at the “unusual” and “erratic” activity in Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with a Chinese company tied to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to bank records obtained by Republicans, a money trail started with a $5 million payment from Chinese oil giant CEFC, a Hunter venture, through several Biden-connected entities, resulting in the $40,000 deposit into Joe’s account.

The money from the flagged transactions then trickled down to Joe Biden in the form of a $40,000 “loan repayment” check from James and Sara Biden in 2017, said House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer.

Gravano told Fox News host Jesse Watters: “It’s mind-blowing. I don’t understand how the country is just sitting back listening to these things and no action is being taken.”

“There are so many guys I know who would go for 20 to lifetime sentences for this kind of stuff and when it comes from the President, Vice-President and people like that, it’s beyond theft; it’s treason to a country,” Gravano told Waters. “I remember when I was younger and was in the military, treason was something that you faced the death penalty for because you are robbing every man, woman and child. Every race, black, white, Hispanic, and Asian.”

Gravano added: “You cannot get a more disgusting crime than this. I have been hearing it over and over again and I don’t understand why there are no actions.”

The ex-gangster, who has had two new Netflix docuseries based on his life, also said that he knows many people in legacy media and the federal government who are not speaking up against the Biden family due to fear of losing their jobs.

Marco Polo research group founder Garrett Ziegler noted on social media: “Loan sharking in a neighborhood is a sin, yes, but it touched maybe hundreds of people. The Bidens’ crimes have effected billions of people all over the globe. And I am getting sued for talking about it. Bizarro world. I will not stop.”

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said on Fox News: “If you’ve ever seen the Marco Polo Report … there’s hard evidence of wrongdoing.”

Gravano was one of the first high-ranking members of New York’s Five Families mafia to break his blood oath and cooperate with the government on an investigation.

It was due to his testimony that John Gotti and Frank Locascio were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in 1992 for the murder of ex-Gambino boss Paul Castellano.

Meanwhile, Comer told DailyMail.com in a statement that the bank investigator “was so concerned about Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with the Chinese company, he wanted to re-evaluate the bank’s relationship with the customer.’Even worse, we know that the sitting President of the United States knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s shady China dealings.”

Comer slammed the White House for attempting to “cover up” what he called “blatant corruption.”

