‘Salute to America’ punctuated by jobs report; Marine charged flag-burners

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2019

While liberal politicians, pundits and privileged Hollywood elites were whining, President Donald Trump led a spectacular, non-partisan Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, which was followed by the news of a June jobs report that far exceeded market expectations.

“Today, we come together as One Nation with this very special Salute to America,” said Trump. “We celebrate our history, our people and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States Military!”

The president “put partisan politics aside and focused the eyes of America on our past, present and to our future,” Gary Varvel, an editorial cartoonist with Creator’s Syndicate, wrote in an op-ed for USA Today.

“Now we know why the Democrats were so upset about President Trump speaking on the Fourth of July,” Varvel wrote. “It was not because it was political or partisan. It was patriotic and that is what annoys the Left the most.”

Some of those annoyed leftists decided to torch an American flag during the celebration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“As the flag erupted in flames, a man wearing a sleeveless ‘Make America Great Again’ shirt and a MARPAT (Marine pattern) bucket hat charged the group and grabbed the burning flag with his bare hands. He whipped it away from the protesters and put out the fire,” The Daily Caller noted.

Someone asked the man if he was a veteran, and he pointed to the USMC tattoo on his shoulder, responding simply, “Yes! Semper fi.”

Despite periods of rain, a huge crowd turned out for the “Salute to America” which included a flyover from the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels and Marine One.

“Several days before the speech, we heard that Trump was hijacking Independence Day and turning it into a campaign rally. But Trump never mentioned the 2020 campaign in his speech,” Varvel noted.

“We heard that Trump’s desire to have tanks on the National Mall was an out-and-out authoritarian performance art. But that wasn’t really the issue. Neither was the fake outrage over the cost. There was no mention of political opponents and no mention of the fake news media. And this wasn’t Trump co-opting the nation’s birthday to celebrate himself. In fact, for a man who loves to talk about his accomplishments, he never mentioned himself.”

What Trump did was “something far more dangerous to the Left,” Varvel wrote. “He gave America a strong dose of patriotism. He gave Americans a history lesson on the great people, heroes and their great accomplishments over the last 243 years.

Trump told the story of Gen. George Washington as he readied his troops to fight the British invasion. Trump said, “Washington’s message to his troops laid bare the stakes, He wrote, ‘The fate of unborn millions will now depend under God on the courage and conduct of this army, we have therefore to resolve to conquer or die.’ ”

The president “brought it to the present by honoring our first responders and all of the men and women of law enforcement. Trump also honored the Gold Star families who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Varvel wrote.

Trump introduced NASA legend Gene Kranz and told him, we’re going back to the moon and “we’re going to plant our flag on Mars.”

The president also introduced and thanked civil rights icon Clarence Henderson, who was 18-years-old in 1960 when he took part in a sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Almost six decades later, he sits tonight in a seat of honor,” Trump said. “Clarence thanks for making this a much better place for all Americans.”

Despite the unifying message there were some expected “triggers for the Left,” Varvel noted.

Trump said: “This country the most exceptional nation in the history of the world and it’s at its strongest now.” Varvel noted: “American exceptionalism annoys the Left.”

The president said “We are one people, chasing one dream and one magnificent destiny. We all share the same heroes, the same home and the same heart and we are all made by the same almighty God.” Varvel noted: “Mentioning God annoys the Left.”

Varvel concluded: “I think this should become a tradition for every president from now on. With all of the partisan political fights, it was nice to be reminded of American’s amazing heritage. It was inspiring and that’s what we need.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added 224,000 jobs in June, far exceeding market expectations and showing the continued strength of the overall economy.

Including June, the economy has added over 6 million jobs since the 2016 election.

The report said:

The average job growth in the past 12 months is a healthy 192,000 jobs.

Private-sector employment gains were led by the education and health services industry, which added 61,000 jobs, the professional and business services industry, which added 51,000 jobs, and the transportation and warehousing industry, which added 24,000 jobs.

The manufacturing industry added 17,000 jobs in June and has now created over 500,000 jobs since the election.

Nominal average hourly earnings rose by 3.1 percent over the past 12 months.

June was the 11th straight month that year-over-year wage gains of at least 3 percent. Prior to 2018, nominal hourly wage gains had not reached 3 percent since April 2009.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 percent in June but remains near its lowest rate in almost half a century (since December 1969).

June marked the 16th consecutive month where the unemployment rate has been at or below 4 percent.

The African American unemployment rate ticked down 0.2 percentage points to 6.0 percent, just above the historic low of 5.9 percent set in May 2018.

