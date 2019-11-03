Ronan Farrow: Juanita Broaddrick’s rape claim against Bill Clinton ‘due for revisiting’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2019

Ronan Farrow, whose reporting helped spark the #MeToo movement, has said Juanita Broaddrick’s claim that she was raped by Bill Clinton is “credible” and is “due for revisiting.”

Appearing Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher”, Farrow said the allegations against Clinton should be taken seriously.

In the past, most leftist media and Clinton supporters, even those who claim to champion women’s rights, dismissed Broaddrick’s accusation.

“Could Bill Clinton, if he had done what he did in 1998, survive today — or would his own party have thrown him under the bus?” host Bill Maher asked Farrow.

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation,” Farrow told Maher. “He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Farrow said Clinton’s private life would be more of an issue today since society no longer looks the other way when sexual abuse occurs.

“I am heartened by the fact that people routinely express outrage over Bill Clinton and particularly those more serious allegations about him,” Farrow said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump brought Broaddrick and other Clinton accusers to a presidential debate to put the spotlight on Hillary Clinton’s tendency to discredit alleged victims of her husband.

