Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run against Biden in 2024 Democrat primary

April 6, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced his intention to run in the 2024 Democrat presidential primary.

Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of JFK’s slain brother Robert F. Kennedy, has infuriated leftists by being an outspoken critic of the Covid injections and writing the best seller “The Real Anthony Fauci” in which he charged the Covid overlord with engineering “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy.”

RFK Jr. is 69. Biden, who has not yet officially said he is running for re-election, is 80.

Kennedy had previously tweeted that he was considering a run for president: “If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms.”

Kennedy told a New Hampshire crowd in March that he had “passed the biggest hurdle” as his wife Cheryl Hines had approved of his running.

Leftist media and progressives in the party are already dismissing Kennedy as a candidate for being a so-called “anti-vaxxer.” Even if you are in a Democrat Party family dynasty, you can’t go against the forced narrative.

As for that dynasty, its political influence is at a low point.

RFK Jr.’s nephew, Joe Kennedy III, lost in a 2020 Senate campaign in Massachusetts where he sought to challenge incumbent Ed Markey. It was the first time a Kennedy had ever lost an election in Massachusetts and began the longest stretch without a Kennedy in public office since John F. Kennedy’s first election to Congress in 1946.

BREAKING: @RobertKennedyJr has filed to run in the Democratic primary against Joe Biden as the leading anti vax, anti Fauci, anti CDC candidate. pic.twitter.com/7BEOUAcFCz — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) April 5, 2023

