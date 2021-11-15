RFK Jr.: Covid tyrants getting rich, ‘engineering destruction of democracy worldwide’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2021

Authoritarian officials have constructed the “Covid misinformation” narrative and are colluding with tech “titans” to bring about “the destruction of our democracy and civil rights,” Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

Covid tyrants, Big Tech and Big Media are “engineering the destruction of democracy worldwide,” Kennedy said during a protest rally in Switzerland.

Switzerland, which has been successful in mitigating Covid without strict mandates, is set to hold a public vote at the end of this month to decide whether the government’s newly proposed Covid laws can go into effect. If they are enacted, Switzerland would adopt many of the restrictions that have been imposed throughout the EU.

Kennedy told the crowd that, right now, Switzerland is Europe’s “last bastion of freedom.”

“When they use the term ‘vaccine misinformation,’ they are using it as a euphemism for any statement that departs from official government policies and pharmaceutical industry profit taking,” Kennedy said.

“It [misinformation] has nothing to do with whether it’s true or false, it only has to do with what the political implications are,” Kennedy added. “And who is doing this censorship? It’s government officials in league with Bill Gates – with Larry Ellison – with Mark Zuckerberg – with Sergey Brin from Google – and with all of these Internet titans.”

Kennedy pointed out that it is no coincidence that companies like Facebook, Google, and Twitter are the ones censoring criticism of the government policies that are making them rich.

“The Fauci-funded China pandemic has resulted in the greatest mass transfer of wealth to a small handful of individuals in human history,” Gateway Pundit’s Julian Conradson noted. “Over $3.2 TRILLION has shifted into the net worth of the uber-wealthy – directly coming out of the working class – which has resulted in approximately 500 new billionaires since the beginning of last year.”

