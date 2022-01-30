Revolution: Canada’s Trudeau and family flee to secret location as trucker convoy reaches Ottawa

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2022

After previously writing them off as a “fringe minority,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fled Ottawa on Saturday as the Freedom Convoy of 50,000 truckers rolled into the Canadian capital to protest the nation’s Covid vaccine mandate.

Trudeau and his family left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, reports said, as protesters entered the capital carrying copies of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms while others carried signs reading “God keep our land glorious and free,” “Make Canada great again,” and “we are here for our freedom.”

The prime minister’s office told the Ottawa Citizen that Trudeau was continuing to “isolate in the National Capital Region and work remotely.”

Despite security concerns raised by leftist media and politicians, there were no incidents at the rally, Ottawa Police said in a tweet.

One protester, 31-year-old businessman Philippe Castonguay, said he had driven seven hours from northern Quebec province to make his feelings known: “The vaccination requirements are taking us toward a new society we never voted for,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

In dismissing the convoy on Friday, Trudeau insisted the truckers’ views were anti-science, anti-government and anti-society and that they posed a risk not only to themselves but to other Canadians.

Tom Pappin, 53, said: “I can travel freely through the border, and not be in contact with anyone. Yet I’m locked into my own country right now. I can’t go on a holiday. I can’t go to a restaurant, I can’t go bowling. I can’t go to a movie. You know, these are things that it’s just gotten out of control.”

Pappin told the Toronto Sun that attendees are likely to stay parked by Parliament until vaccine mandates are lifted.

Since Jan. 15, all Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated must take a Covid test and quarantine when driving back from the United States.

They are not allowed into the U.S. unless they are vaccinated, and American drivers are not allowed into Canada unless they show their vaccination card. American drivers returning to the U.S., however, do not need to take a test and quarantine.

Meanwhile, Gen. Thomas McInerney noted in a Telegram post:

Citing powers under the Covid state of emergency beginning March 2020, the tyrannical government of Nova Scotia, Canada, has “declared it illegal” to: • Finance, organize, aid, or participate in a truck convoy

• Line the roadside in support of a truck convoy Violators face $3,000-$100,000 fines

The local government in Nova Scotia issued “a directive under the Emergency Management Act prohibiting protesters from blockading Highway 104 near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border,” Fox News reported.

