Retired journalist cites what media ignored about Robert Hur’s March 12 testimony

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2024

[Former New York Post and CBS investigative journalist Al Guart posted the following on LinkedIn in response to special counsel Robert Hur’s March 12 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee:]

I normally don’t write about politics, but I watched the hearing today on the investigation into Joe Biden’s illegal possession of classified documents. Here’s what stood out for me:

Biden shared classified information with his ghost writer for an $8 million book advance; It was business as usual: selling out his country to whoever would pay. That’s the Biden family business. It’s why he stole classified documents over decades as a senator and vice president. Money.

His family took in millions from our adversaries and corrupt regimes, wheeling and dealing in access and government secrets. Millions passed through a labyrinth of shell corporations that had no legitimate purpose. Banks flagged hundreds of suspicious transactions. Nothing was done.

Special counsel Hur’s conclusion not to recommend prosecution of Biden for possessing, not securing and sharing confidential documents is absurd. Since when do you uncover overwhelming evidence of a crime but decide the case isn’t winnable because the defendant has a poor memory? Most criminals do suffer from amnesia when asked about their crimes.

One high profile federal prosecution comes to mind: mafia boss Vincent “Chin” Gigante. The feds left no stone unturned to convict him despite a vigorous defense claiming mental incompetence. Gigante’s legal team had doctors, experts and medical records but the feds fought tooth and nail. They won.

Hur’s decision not to charge Biden’s ghost writer is equally troubling. The writer deleted audio recordings of his conversations with Biden after learning of the investigation, a slam dunk obstruction of justice charge. Normally, the writer would’ve been charged and then pressed to cooperate against Biden. The feds do this every day.

But not today. Justice took the last train for the coast.

