‘Resign immediately,’ Dr. Fauci; ‘Superpowers’ ad takes aim at innocent children

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2021

During a Senate hearing on Thursday, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying Team Biden’s Covid czar has “learned nothing from this pandemic” and should “resign.”

Meanwhile, Pfizer has released what many observers are calling a disgraceful propaganda video which paints children who get the Covid vaccine as “superheroes.”

Paul asked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), on why he repeatedly denied that the virus research was funded by the NIH prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Gain-of-function could cause a pandemic even worse next time,” Paul said. “[It] could endanger civilization as we know it.”

Paul said NIH-funded scientists “created viruses not found in nature” and that Fauci “misled” the American public by refusing to admit it.

“Your repeated denials have worn thin and the majority of Americans, frankly, don’t believe you,” Paul said. “Your persistent denials are not just a stain on your reputation but are a clear and present danger to the country and to the world.”

Paul also alleged that Fauci changed the definition of the term “gain-of-function” in order to deny it had happened.

“You’ve changed the definition on your website to cover your ass,” Paul said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is telling young children that the Big Pharma firm’s experimental mRNA Covid injection will make them “superheroes” and give them “superpowers.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief