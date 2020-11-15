Republicans continue to gain in the House with wins by two Korean American women in California

Republicans Young Kim, left, and Michelle Park Steel.

Republican challenger Young Kim has unseated Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in a tight rematch for the 39th congressional district, flipping back a second local House seat that Republicans lost to Democrats in 2018…

Cisneros issued a statement saying “the voters have spoken” after latest results showed Kim with 50.6% of the vote. While there were still several thousand mail-in and provisional ballots left to tally across the three counties that touch CA-39, both candidates said the math made it clear that Kim had won the race. …

This win means the GOP has flipped 11 seats. Since the Democrats have flipped 3, that brings the net gain for the GOP to +8. …

