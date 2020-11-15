Republicans continue to gain in the House with wins by two Korean American women in California

BREAKING . . .

Republican challenger Young Kim has unseated Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros in a tight rematch for the 39th congressional district, flipping back a second local House seat that Republicans lost to Democrats in 2018…

Cisneros issued a statement saying “the voters have spoken” after latest results showed Kim with 50.6% of the vote. While there were still several thousand mail-in and provisional ballots left to tally across the three counties that touch CA-39, both candidates said the math made it clear that Kim had won the race. …

This win means the GOP has flipped 11 seats. Since the Democrats have flipped 3, that brings the net gain for the GOP to +8. …

