Reports: Weeks before Covid outbreak, China military worked secretly with Wuhan lab on viruses

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2023

Just prior to the outbreak of Covid, communist China’s military worked alongside scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to combine the world’s most deadly viruses, reports say.

“Fresh evidence drawn from confidential files reveals Chinese scientists spliced together deadly pathogens shortly before the pandemic,” a June 10 report by The Sunday Times said.

The Sunday Times reported that U.S. investigators believe there is no published information on the experiments at the Wuhan lab because they were done secretly in collaboration with researchers from the Chinese military.

The Sunday Times reported it had examined hundreds of documents, including confidential reports, internal memos, scientific papers and email correspondence and concluded that the Wuhan lab was engaged in increasingly risky experiments on coronaviruses it gathered from bat caves in southern China.

The report said that the Wuhan lab had stopped making its findings public in 2016 after researchers discovered a new type of coronavirus in a mineshaft in Mojiang in Yunnan province where people had died from symptoms similar to Sars. The fatalities were not reported.

“The trail of papers starts to go dark,” an investigator told The Sunday Times. “That’s exactly when the classified program kicked off. My view is that the reason Mojiang was covered up was due to military secrecy related to [the army’s] pursuit of dual-use capabilities in virological biological weapons and vaccines.”

U.S. investigators are said to believe the classified program was to make the mineshaft viruses more infectious to humans and may have led to the creation of the Covid-19 virus, and that it leaked into the city of Wuhan after a laboratory accident.

In November 2019, researchers working on the experiments in Wuhan were hospitalized with Covid-like symptoms. Some of their relatives died.

“It has become increasingly clear that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was involved in the creation, promulgation and cover-up of the Covid-19 pandemic,” one of the investigators said.

On May 17, the office of Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio released the findings of a 17-month investigation into the origins of Covid, which included previously undisclosed documents.

The new 329-page analysis reconstructs incidents that occurred in China in the years and months leading up to the pandemic.

In a summary of the report, the investigative team said documents suggested that “a serious biocontainment failure or accident, likely involving a viral pathogen, occurred at the state-run Wuhan Institute of Virology during the second half of 2019 — approximately during the same period of time in which the available epidemiological evidence indicates that Sars-CoV-2 was introduced to the human population in Wuhan.”

