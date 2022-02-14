Reports: U.S. Capitol magnetic doors were opened from the inside on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2022

Jan. 6 defendants could not possibly have done something prosecutors have accused them of, reports say.

It was not possible for protesters to force their way into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6, 2021 through the famous Columbus Doors, a defense attorney says.

The two sets of magnetic doors that lead into the Rotunda were opened by someone on the inside, and not his client, says defense attorney Jonathon Moseley, according to a report by The Epoch Times.

Department of Justice video which was widely circulated on Twitter shows a man trying to open the inner doors by leaning against them, before turning around as if listening to someone, then returning to the entrance and opening the left door for protesters.

“The outer doors cast from solid bronze would require a bazooka, an artillery shell or C4 military-grade explosives to breach,” Moseley wrote in a letter to federal prosecutors. “That of course did not happen. You would sooner break into a bank vault than to break the bronze outer Columbus Doors.”

The 20,000-pound Columbus Doors that lead into the Rotunda on the east side of the U.S. Capitol are secured by magnetic locks that can only be opened from the inside using a security code controlled by Capitol Police, Moseley wrote in an eight-page memo.

“Imagine how the prosecution will prove at trial what cannot be proven because it is not true,” Moseley wrote to prosecutors Jeffrey S. Nestler and Kathryn Leigh Rakoczy of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

A retired Marine who was on the scene on Jan. 6, told The Gateway Pundit: “We’re on the top level now – about 15 feet from the doors just before they opened up. People are yelling and screaming. Everyone’s cheering, all kind of stuff. It’s chaotic. But we’re just kind of there. And then all of the sudden the doors open up from the inside. I have a picture taken about two seconds before the doors opened. And then I have a picture taken about six seconds later and the doors were open.”

The retired Marine continued: “They were opened from the inside. Now one of the stories I read recently was that some Marine, some Marine Major, went inside and managed to run around and open up the doors. And I think that was on your website, as well. But here’s what I can tell you about magnetic locks. If a door is locked by a mag lock it cannot be opened from the outside or the inside unless the person controlling that door opens that door by turning off the magnetic lock which those doors according to the photos I took are equipped with.”

Free State Kansas published video of what it said were the magnetic doors being opened from the inside of the Capitol building.

