Reports: Pelosi buys $25 million mansion in the Free State of Florida

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2021

About 1,000 people per day are moving to Florida, the bulk of them coming from Democrat-dominated New York, New Jersey, and California. They’re fleeing high-tax lockdown states for a low-tax free state.

For a group which constantly gripes about the way he governs, Democrats sure don’t seem to mind being governed by Ron DeSantis.

Nancy Pelosi is reportedly one of them.

The Democrat house speaker from the San Francisco Bay Area has purchased an 11,000-square-foot $25 million oceanview mansion in Florida, where she would be governed by Gov. DeSantis, according to reports on social media.

(See more photos of Pelosi’s alleged new Florida digs here.)

That a life-long public servant would be able to afford mansions in Florida and California is another story.

(Note: To avoid paying state taxes, Pelosi would have to live in Florida for at least 6 months of the year. But that doesn’t seem to be a concern for one of the richest members of Congress.)

Nancy Pelosi just bought a 11,000 square foot $25 million mansion in Florida. Someone doesn’t want to pay exorbitant taxes in her home state she has ruined. Climate change and global warming thrown out the door. pic.twitter.com/gRBoZnXZIK — Nancy Pelosi Portfolio Tracker (@NancyTracker) November 23, 2021

Nancy Pelosi went house hunting last week in south Florida. She was actually on my plane. She wants to retire in Florida to enjoy low taxes, mask free hair salons, and Republican freedom policies, while literally destroying all these good things for the American people. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

