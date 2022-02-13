Reports: CEO of Moderna ‘nuked’ Twitter account, has sold off millions in stock

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2022

The CEO of Moderna has deleted his Twitter account and is selling off millions of dollars in stock amid accusations of fraud in Moderna’s Covid vaccine trials, reports say.

Stéphane Bancel deleted his Twitter account this week. Bancel has also sold $20 million worth of shares of Moderna stock in 2022 alone, The Covid World reported on Sunday, citing data from GuruFocus.

Former Blackrock hedge fund manager Edward Dowd, who has accused Pfizer and Moderna of fraud in their Covid vaccine clinical trials, tweeted:

“Your CEO nuked his Twitter account yesterday…my educated guess that was done on the advice of in house lawyers. $MRNA Not suspicious at all.”

Other reports noted that Noubar Afeyan, a Moderna co-founder, has sold a chunk of his Moderna shares for $1.5 billion.

In an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room last month, Dowd said:

“I also have a thesis as to what is going on at Pfizer and Moderna, and how those companies are probably fraudulent. These vaccines were pushed through and I think the clinical trial data is fraud. I believe that due to the institutional imperative that was in place at the time, and the speed with which they tried to approve these products with this unproven technology, fraud did occur.”

The Covid World noted that, if Dowd’s accusations were proven true, “it would mean that both Pfizer and Moderna become liable for all injuries and deaths caused by their vaccines.”

“Big Pharma is supposed to be one of the most regulated industries in the country, especially with the FDA. However, the blanket declaration that Covid jabs are ‘safe and effective’ combined with the full immunity that was granted to drug companies involved in the pandemic suggests that this ‘gold standard’ is no longer trustworthy,”” The Covid World’s Ethan Huff noted earlier this month.

