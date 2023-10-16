Reports: 2,000 U.S. troops may deploy for support roles in Israel; Iran threatens intervention

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2023

The Pentagon said it has selected roughly 2,000 troops to prepare for a potential deployment to support an Israeli ground offensive into Gaza.

Details of the potential U.S. deployment emerged on Monday after the Department of Defense said the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group, which deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, is on its way to the Middle East.

The Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R. Ford, which arrived off the coast of Israel last week.

The U.S. troops would not be assigned to combat duty, the Wall Street Journal cited Defense Department officials as saying. No infantry have been put on prepare-to-deploy order.

The American troops are set to cover a variety of support roles, such as additional medical support or explosive ordnance support, including providing additional security at gate crossings, the report said.

The troops are currently stationed both inside the Middle East and outside, including Europe, the officials said.

Israel has called up 360,000 reservists as it prepares for its next move following the Hamas terror attacks in which more than 1,500 Israelis were massacred.

Iran told Israel via the United Nations it would intervene if operations in Gaza continued, a report claimed, as Israel readied a “wide range of offensive operational plans” including a “joint and coordinated attack [on Gaza] from the air, sea and land.”

Diplomatic sources told Axios that while Iran did not want the conflict to escalate, it was prepared to intervene either directly or indirectly, such as via one of its terror proxies in Syria or Lebanon.

BREAKING: The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier Strike Group will officially be deployed to the Middle East, specifically the Eastern Mediterranean. It will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier. This comes after Russia President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for… pic.twitter.com/F6EReSgQOT — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 11, 2023

