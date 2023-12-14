Reporter who pushed concentration camps for unvaccinated dies at age 33

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 14, 2023

Ian Vandaelle, a Canadian reporter who called for unvaccinated police to be fired and pushed for concentration camps for those who refused to get the Covid jab has died. He was 33.

Vandaelle, who worked as a reporter and editor at the Financial Post and was previously a producer at BNN Bloomberg, died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead,” his family said.

Stephanie Hughes, Vandaelle’s partner, shared the news of his death on her X account on Dec. 5, stating:

“I haven’t been on Twitter for a while because my partner, @IanVandaelle, has been in the hospital since Nov. 18. It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken off life support this morning.”

Vandaelle had taken to social media multiple times to advocate for incentives to encourage Covid-19 vaccination.

He also pushed for the implementation of vaccine passports and the termination from employment of those who refused the jab.

He also suggested that unvaccinated people “should be arrested and taken away to concentration camps.”

🚨 WOAH 🚨 A Canadian journalist who called for the unvaccinated be put in concentration camps dies suddenly at the age of 33. “Ian Vandaelle has died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead,” his family revealed. Vandaelle worked as a reporter and editor at… pic.twitter.com/vSowp8z4Q0 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 14, 2023

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines