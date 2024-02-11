Reporter testifies Biden Administration funding ‘censorship industrial complex’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2024

The Biden Administration is using taxpayer dollars to fund numerous projects which aim to censor free speech, a reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) told a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Katelynn Richardson said the Biden team’s funding of research to suppress “misinformation” amounts to a “censorship industrial complex.”

“The effort fits within the broader trend of the federal government’s increasing involvement in online censorship, from the Center for Disease Control flagging posts during Covid-19 to the FBI working with social media companies to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story,” Richardson told the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Since January of 2021, the National Science Foundation (NSF) had spent $38.8 million on its “misinformation” efforts, according to a November 2022 report by the Foundation for Freedom Online (FFO).

The DCNF reported that it uncovered more grants indicating the NSF allocated additional funding since the FFO’s report to target mis- and disinformation.

“The NSF swears it does not engage in censorship and that it does not partner directly with social media platforms,” Richardson said. “But taxpayer dollars spent on projects that do are still troubling, as were the agency’s responses to straightforward questions about its programs.”

Emails released by the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government ahead of Tuesday’s hearing found that NSF program manager Michael Pozmantier sent a message of his intentions “to see about pulling them [videos] down or locking the page ASAP” the day after the DCNF’s report on the NSF was published.

“If the agency’s reaction to fair questions from journalists is to strategize ways to rebrand to avoid attention, why does it have any business funding tools that tell reporters what is true and what is false? If their impulse is to hide information, how can projects it backs be trusted to sort out what information is authoritative?” Richardson said.

“The government is not the arbiter of truth. Our Founders understood this, which is why we have a First Amendment,” Richardson added. “They understood the danger of the government telling people what they should believe and targeting opinions that cut against the official narrative. Pursuing information control by funding outside organizations is no less a threat to free speech and freedom of the press than a tyrannical government.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists