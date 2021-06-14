Reporter slams Biden DOJ for treatment of Trump ‘political prisoners’ in D.C. jail

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2021

Team Biden is carrying out the “political prosecution” of Trump supporters as it continues to hold those accused in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol without bail in “solitary confinement conditions” in a Washington, D.C. jail, a journalist who has extensively reported on the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants told Fox News host Mark Levin.

“They’ve been referring to this as an armed insurrection but not one person has been charged with carrying or using a firearm inside the Capitol that day,” American Greatness reporter Julie Kelly said on the Sunday broadcast of “Life, Liberty & Levin”.

As it continues to hold the Jan. 6 detainees, the Department of Justice is actively dropping the charges against Portland rioters who were accused of far worse crimes during the BLM and Antifa riots of 2020, Kelly pointed out.

Kelly said she hasn’t seen any mentions of “white supremacist” or “racist language” in the court documents of Jan. 6 defendants.

In a June 10 report, Kelly noted: “The rule of law for anyone involved in the events of January 6 has been flipped on its head by the U.S. justice system; defendants are presumed guilty before proven innocent.”

The Biden DOJ “routinely requests — and partisan Beltway federal judges routinely approve — pre-trial detention for Americans arrested for their involvement in the January 6 protest. This includes everyone from an 18-year-old high school senior from Georgia to a 70-year-old Virginia farmer with no criminal record,” Kelly noted.

Kelly cited the case of Jonathan Mellis, who has been in jail awaiting trial since February.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, the judge who refused to dismiss the case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn even though both parties sought to do so, is presiding over Mellis’s case. Last month, Sullivan denied a request made by Mellis to attend his father’s funeral in Virginia.

“Mellis faces several charges including allegations he attempted to strike a police officer with a stick. (Again, this is based only on evidence presented by the government. Nothing has been contested in court),” Kelly noted.

“Mellis’s 80-year-old father was a decorated Vietnam War veteran and longtime Defense Department employee. Biden’s Justice Department immediately objected to Mellis’s request for a temporary release.”

The Biden DOJ wrote: “[T]he defendant’s continued dangerousness to the community and flight risk is too great because, if convicted of some or all of the above-mentioned charges, the defendant will serve a significant amount of time of incarceration.”

Judge Sullivan concurred, writing: “Although the Court is sensitive to the news of his father’s death and expresses its condolences, the Court hereby DENIES Motion for Temporary Release.”

Mellis “continues to suffer in what I call the D.C. Deplorable jail with no end in sight for him or his fellow detainees,” Kelly noted.

Mellis wrote in an email to Kelly: “We are charged with every possible offense and held in the DC jail on solitary confinement and treated inhumanely. For example, a correctional officer from a different pod came to C2B screaming at us late at night on 6/1/21 because we had just sang ‘God Bless America’ from behind our locked doors like we do every night. Being as we are on lockdown 22 hours a day it’s nice to keep morale up through patriotism. When [name omitted by American Greatness], my next door neighbor, informed the officer that we were just singing ‘God Bless America’ the officer responded by yelling, ‘Fuck America!’ ”

Mellis continued: “I am concerned for the safety of myself and my fellow Capitol rioters here in the DC jail. We are locked down all day and threatened with violence regularly. We all know that getting our hands tied together and being beaten is something the DC jail officers have already done to Capitol rioters in this pod.

“Solitary Confinement and beatings. That is our reality. When will the inhumane treatment end? I just want to let everyone know the reality of how we are treated in this place. Left wing rioters are not even held in jail. Much less subjected to the harsh and inhumane treatment my fellow Capitol rioters and I have survived under so far this year.”

