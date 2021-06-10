Politicized DOJ prosecutes resistance to Biden White House; Ignored resistance to President Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2021

Did the U.S. Department of Justice regard political opposition to Team Biden as a conspiracy to commit an “insurrection” on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol?

The DOJ just filed an indictment against several members of the Oath Keepers that proves there was no conspiracy, analysts say.

Jim Hanson, an Army Special Forces veteran who heads the Security Studies Group, noted in a June 5 op-ed for Human Events:

“The government had to present their case to prove there was an insurrection planned for January 6th. Once this indictment saw the light of day, however, it was immediately apparent there was no insurrection and no conspiracy to commit illegal acts of any kind. In fact, the indictment has numerous instances of the so-called conspirators, members of a group known and the Oath Keepers and their associates, discussing the legality of certain actions, then specifically choosing to avoid violating the laws.”

What the Oath Keepers did was publicly declare their opposition to Joe Biden. So, the DOJ treated the Biden “resistance” as an “insurrection.” Throughout the presidency of Donald J Trump, the so-called Trump “resistance” faced no such treatment.

Joe Biden’s DOJ is led by Merrick Garland, who was denied a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016 by Senate Republicans, and Lisa Monaco, a woman loyal to both Barack Obama and Robert Mueller.

Under Garland and Monaco, the DOJ “is sparing no resource to destroy the lives of Americans tied to the group that allegedly ‘stormed’ the Capitol on January 6,” Julie Kelly noted in a June 3 report for American Greatness.

Last week, Channing Phillips, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia overseeing the investigation into the events of Jan. 6, filed another superseding indictment against the Oath Keepers while adding new defendants. Four men have been arrested since May 27; the total number of defendants is now 16.

“The Oath Keepers, as the media reminds us daily, pose a mortal threat to the country,” Kelly noted.

As NPR recently warned, Oath Keepers is “one of the largest anti-government extremist groups in the far-right patriot militia movement.”

The group’s real crime, Kelly noted, “is opposing Joe Biden; after the election, a founder of the Oath Keepers said the group would ‘resist’ Biden’s presidency, an act of defiance considered mandatory in many quarters when it was directed at the Trump Administration from the Left.”

The first grand jury indictment was filed one week after the Jan. 20 inaugural. Three alleged Oath Keepers — Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, and Donovan Crowl — were charged with four trespassing and disorderly conduct offenses.

Since then, the DOJ has added 13 counts and 13 more defendants with warnings of more to come.

“The prosecution of the Oath Keepers is critical in fueling the notion that groups of armed, pro-Trump vigilantes organized an assault on the seat of American democracy,” Kelly noted.

Prosecutors allege the Oath Keepers “prepared themselves for battle before heading to the Capitol by equipping themselves with communication devices and donning reinforced vests, helmets, and goggles.”

Kelly noted: “That silly talk now guides the ongoing criminal investigation targeting veterans and ex-cops not accused of committing any violent crime. The so-called militia did not bring a single weapon into the building; they went into the Capitol building around 2:40 p.m. and were outside by 3:00 p.m. Only one Oath Keeper, Joshua James, is charged with shoving an officer in an attempt to ‘violently take over the Capitol,’ prosecutors allege.”

The only vandalism charge is “aiding and abetting” the destruction of government property. By going inside the Capitol for roughly 20 minutes, the DOJ claims the Oath Keepers encouraged others to damage the Capitol. No one is accused of directly destroying or stealing government property.

The alleged “conspiracy” largely rests on evidence collected from the Oath Keepers’ own messaging accounts, “which revealed lots of braggadocio but no plans for violence,” Kelly noted. “Part of their grand conspiracy, according to the government, was ‘[d]onning clothes with the Oath Keepers insignia for the January 6 operation.’ ”

Kelly also noted that the DOJ seems intent on dragging the case out and keeping the “insurrection” talk alive well into the 2022 election season.

“As the case drags on without a trial date — there’s no question the Justice Department plans to delay high-profile cases until 2022 to hang them around the necks of the ‘sedition caucus’ during the midterm elections,” Kelly wrote.

