Report: Why CNN is so concerned that Trump has a binder ‘containing highly classified’ info

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2024

Last month, CNN reported on what it titled “The mystery of the missing binder: How a collection of raw Russian intelligence disappeared under Trump”.

Citing “sources familiar with the matter,” CNN claimed: “A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intelligence officials that some of the most closely guarded national security secrets from the U.S. and its allies could be exposed.”

“In the two-plus years since Trump left office, the missing intelligence does not appear to have been found,” CNN adds.

It has already been well established that there never was any Trump-Russia collusion.

“It was all a giant hoax. Nor was there any real Russian election interference. No more so than any other year. And no more than what the United States does in Russia,” Jeff Carlson noted in a Dec. 28 op-ed for The Epoch Times. “It was all part of a giant fraud that CNN helped to perpetrate in order to hamstring the Trump presidency.”

CNN goes on to claim the binder Trump has in his possession contains “raw intelligence the U.S. and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the U.S. government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election.”

What is CNN really trying to get at here?

Is it CNN’s way of relaying the concern of the Deep State and legacy media that Trump has the goods on them?

What the article is really referring to “is the proof that Trump amassed of the FBI’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election,” Carlson wrote.

The “sources and methods that informed the U.S. government” is “precisely what they don’t want anyone to see,” Carlson added. “It was never Russian collusion. It was collusion on the part of DC’s entrenched bureaucracy. That’s where the real scandal lies. And the DC establishment is very worried that President Trump has proof of that collusion in his possession.”

Carlson continued: “And that’s what this is all really about — information that President Trump has in his possession that proves the involvement of the FBI, Department of Justice, and other establishment agencies in their effort to tarnish him with their construction of the Russian collusion lie.”

CNN “all but gave away the entire premise behind the DOJ’s directed FBI raid on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in their article,” Carlson noted.

The CNN article states: “The binder was not among the classified items found in last year’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter, who said the FBI was not looking specifically for intelligence related to Russia when it obtained a search warrant for the former president’s residence last year.”

Carlson noted: “Their need to insert that disclaimer gives the game away. We didn’t find the binder when we launched a politically motivated shock raid on the house of a former president, but we also weren’t looking for it. Right.”

