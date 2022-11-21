Report: Team Biden quietly moving to legalize border crossings

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2022

Team Biden, working with Mexican officials, has created an online platform in which hundreds of migrants are selected each month for escorted government-to-government hand-offs through the land port of entry to Calexico, California, a report said.

Once their paperwork is checked, the migrants, who admit they were intending to illegally cross the U.S. southern border, are admitted into the U.S. under a questionable authority known as “humanitarian or significant public benefit parole.”

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported it was granted rare access to the secretive, expanding program that essentially makes all border crossings “legal.”

The illegals in the program “are free to start new lives under the benefit, with work authorization and the right to apply for asylum part of the package,” CIS’s Todd Bensman reported on Nov. 21.

One of the migrants told CIS she received word from friends that Team Biden had legally admitted them and many others from Mexicali under the new “humanitarian parole” program.

“This is real. This is really a real program. This is not a magic trick,” the migrant told CIS.

After being taken in by a Mexicali migrant shelter, American volunteers, lawyers, and activists helped the migrant collect the required documents and to produce “just the right documented story of woe, a psychologist attesting to suffered traumas and fear of returning home, proof of citizenship and identity, a clear criminal background, need for urgent free American medical treatment, and a sponsor in the U.S. willing to financially support the applicant,” the report said.

The story the migrant gave program officials, the report added, is that she worked for a government official in Nicaragua whose homosexuality drew death threats from her ex-husband, also a government worker, against her and her boss.

Mexicali city officials work closely with Team Biden’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on a secure shared online platform called “CBP-ONE.” Each chosen immigrant is entered into the CBP-ONE data portal so the Americans can pre-approve them for hand-off at the Calexico border crossing.

CIS described what happened at one of the hand-offs it witnessed: “After a couple of hours, a Mexican immigration van finally pulled up to the front. A white-uniformed federal officer swung open the van door as the 25 men, women, and children piled in with a few belongings. The bus transported them into a gated section of the port of entry, where they were to be handed over to Americans for processing. CIS was not allowed to follow beyond the gated area.”

Bensman added: “The Mexicali operation mirrors others just like it that began funneling increasing numbers of immigrants claiming tales of woe into the United States through ports of entry from the Pacific Coast to the Gulf of Mexico, the three shelter managers say. Mexico also appears to have set up operations well south of the American border, in Cancun on Mexico’s southern Caribbean coast and in Monterrey farther north, where pre-approved immigrants are flown into American airports.

“This looks to be part of a purposeful strategy to create work-arounds to court-ordered expulsion policies but also to reduce politically painful illegal crossing statistics by channeling ever more people through these legalized crossings. While neither DHS nor the White House has publicized this legalized entrance program, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly telegraphed it in his oft-stated intentions to create ‘legal pathways’ as part of the administration’s overarching ‘safe, orderly, and humane’ vision for southern border immigration.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish