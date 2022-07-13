Report: Team Biden flying illegals from Texas to other states for abortions at taxpayer expense

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2022

Team Biden is transporting pregnant illegal aliens, including minors, from Texas to other states so they can receive abortions, a report said.

“For the past nine months, U.S. health officials have been flying or driving minors from Texas shelters to other states for abortions,” Reuters reported.

The abortion trips, funded by U.S. taxpayers, will likely expand following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“Biden officials are exploring ways to provide abortion access for pregnant women and girls in U.S. immigration custody in states with bans, four U.S. officials who requested anonymity to discuss the government plans told Reuters,” the report continues. “Many federal shelters for unaccompanied children apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border are located in Texas, where a Republican-backed law that went into effect in September banned abortions at six weeks.”

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes noted: “U.S. taxpayers are literally paying for abortions, which is a violation of the Hyde Amendment. Of all the things we could impeach Biden over, that should be number one right there.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote: “Not only is Joe Biden allowing illegal aliens to swarm into Texas…. He’s transporting minor illegal aliens — children — to states outside of Texas to kill their babies and has been for some time — nine months, actually, if you can appreciate a ghoulish kind of irony. Who do we think is picking up that tab? Who do we think is paying for bus or car or flight? Are U.S. taxpayers paying for the actual abortion, which is a violation of the Hyde Amendment?”

