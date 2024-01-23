Report: Team Biden spent $20 billion for migrant resettlement in 2022-2023

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2024

Since October 2022, Team Biden has shelled out $20 billion in taxpayer funds to resettle refugees in the U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) received $9 billion in fiscal year 2022, and ORR’s Administration for Children and Families (ACF) was gifted $11 billion in FY 2023, according to a new report from Open the Books.

The taxpayer funds were spent to accommodate, transport, and provide migrants with various other services like medical care and loans, according to the report which was released on Tuesday.

“The Office of Refugee Resettlement is seeking to expand its mission even further in future years, and far-left members of Congress appear to be on board. This is creating an endless flow of people seeking help with anything from travel to health care to loans,” OpenTheBooks.com Founder & CEO Adam Andrzejewski said in a statement.

“By extending so many benefits we are creating an endless spiral of spending – and the pain can be felt everywhere from hospitals, to schools to shelters across the country. This financial self-harm must come to an end; ORR must return to its original mission of simply resettling true refugees,” Andrzejewski said.

HHS is the same agency that has lost contact with 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children, according to a New York Times report.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has spent more than $5.5 billion separately in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 on unaccompanied migrant children, according to the Open the Books report.

HHS received 118,938 unaccompanied children from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in fiscal year 2023, 128,904 in fiscal year 2022, 122,731 in fiscal year 2021 and 15,381 in fiscal year 2020, according to agency data.

