Report: Prince Charles burned 162 metric tons of carbon for climate sermon with Greta

In his quest for a photo op with the Left’s favorite climate alarmist Greta Thunberg, Prince Charles in a matter of days laid down a carbon footprint that is 18 times more than the average yearly output by a British citizen.

Charles, who claims he has been a climate activist for many decades, flew 16,000 miles in 11 days via three private jets and a helicopter before meeting up with Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

After delivering an impassioned speech on climate on Wednesday, Charles took a fourth private jet from Switzerland to Israel, the Daily Mail reported.

“Taking into account an additional five so-called ‘empty-leg’ flights required to collect the Prince, his jet and helicopter travel totaled more than 16,000 miles in less than a fortnight at an estimated cost to the taxpayer of £280,000,” the Daily Mail noted.

According to the Paramount Business Jet calculator, which lets passengers work out their carbon emissions, the royal’s air travel will have emitted more than 162 metric tons of carbon.

The Daily Mail chronicled the carbon-spewing journey of Prince Charles:

“The string of flights began on Jan. 11 when a Bombardier Global Express flew 944 miles from Austria to collect the Prince from his Birkhall residence in Scotland.

“It flew him to Muscat, where he paid his respects on behalf of the Queen following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. Palace aides said the trip was organized at less than 12 hours’ notice.

“Last Wednesday, the Prince flew 750 miles by private jet from Scotland to Switzerland for the Davos summit.

“Later that day he travelled 1,740 miles to Israel. Officials said a private jet was chosen for security reasons and the Prince only accepted the Davos invitation because it was on the way to Israel.”

A Royal source told the Daily Mail: “The Prince has been campaigning against the dangers of global warming for 50 years. As soon as there is a more efficient way of travelling, bearing in mind all the factors involved, he’ll be the first to adopt them.”

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas. When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”

Muna Suleiman, of Friends Of The Earth, said: “Climate targets can’t be met without cutting pollution from aviation emissions, and private jets are a particularly wasteful way to travel.”

